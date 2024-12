Tamayo Perry, a longtime city lifeguard, died after being bitten by a shark on Oahu. Donors gave nearly $120,000 on the fundraising website. Perry stands with his wife, Emilia.

GoFundMe donations totaled $105,900 for Kenji Nonaka, above, who lost the lower part of his right leg in a shark attack on Maui.

Hawaii residents in 2024 gave more than $10 million to strangers, as well as friends and relatives in need, through the world’s leading online fundraising (and crowdfunding) platform.

GoFundMe’s 2024 Year in Help report found that some of the top fundraising categories that Hawaii residents donated to included family, animals and community.

While GoFundMe is but one of the many ways people in Hawaii generously gave in 2024 to those in need of a helping hand, it is easily measured.

Among the most notable 2024 GoFundMe fundraisers in Hawaii was “Help Needed for a Chemical Attack Victim,” which raised $193,774 for a 25-year-old Mandarin-language teacher at Maryknoll School.

Danying Zhang was the victim of a “horrific acid attack” Jan. 23 while walking on the sidewalk outside Planet Fitness near Ala Moana Center, which initially left her in “critical condition, fighting for her life,” the GoFundMe page said.

She suffered severe burns to a large portion of her body, and when she was intubated, the liquid chemical burned her mouth and throat, causing her lungs to collapse, court documents. said. Zhang was permanently disfigured from the chemical burns to large areas of her face and multiple areas of her body, legs and feet, requiring skin grafts.

Although Zhang’s condition has stabilized, Sonny Zhang (no relation), executive director of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, said she still must undergo surgeries and is scheduled for another one in February.

In June, Danying Zhang, 25, publicly thanked the community.

“I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming support and love I’ve received from the community,” she said in a statement. “Your kindness and generosity have been a source of strength for me during this challenging time.”

In January, shortly after the incident, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce had appealed to the community, friends and “compassionate hearts” to help pay for her medical expenses, ongoing treatment and “the long road to recovery.”

In March, after further investigation, police charged Paul M. Cameron, saying the attack was part of a murder-for-hire scheme.

Cameron is accused of hiring Sebastian Mahkwan to carry out the attack against a random woman to cast doubt on Cameron as the suspect in a 2023 chemical attack on another woman outside a Mililani fitness center. Trial is scheduled for March 3.

“Supporting Tamayo Perry’s Legacy” raised nearly $120,000 for a beloved local professional surfer, city lifeguard and actor.

The 49-year-old was killed June 23 after being bitten by a shark while surfing off Mokuauia (Goat Island) at Malaekahana State Recreation Area.

He was surfing midday during a break from his lifeguarding shift.

Perry, who was born and raised on Oahu, also ran a Kahuku-based surf school, the Oahu Surfing Experience, with wife Emilia.

He surfed professionally for more than 15 years, and in 1999 won the Pipeline Master Trials.

“The generosity shown is deeply moving,” Emilia Perry wrote June 27 on the GoFundMe page. “The funds will be used to support Emilia as she navigates the future without Tamayo, her husband, best friend and provider.”

GoFundMe highlighted another notable fundraiser, “Support Kenji’s Shark Attack Recovery,” which raised $105,900 for Kenji Nonaka, who lost the lower part of his right leg while surfing Nov. 1 at Waiehu Beach Park on Maui.

Friends say he surfed daily and always exuded his happy, enthusiastic self, with a big smile and “yee haws,” while riding the waves.

Nonaka vowed to get back to the ocean from his hospital bed on the day of the attack.

He was discharged from the hospital Nov. 11 and returned home.

At that time, Nonaka and his wife expressed “their deepest gratitude for all the love, aloha and donations they have received across the island and beyond.”

On Dec. 21 the 61-year-old surfer returned to the ocean, just seven weeks after the shark attack.

“On a day when there is much to celebrate (winter solstice, XL NW swell across Hawaii), we are so overjoyed to share that Kenji is back in the ocean!!” wrote Cha­rissa Leising, organizer of the fundraiser.

“It was his first day back in the ocean, and with the love and support of his amazing wife, Tomoko, he even got some fun waves on his belly.”

Leising said Nonaka will be fitted for a prosthetic in the new year.

“Thank you so much again for everyone’s support far and wide in helping one of the most stoked and positive humans!” wrote Leising.

“Kenji is continuing to heal and regain his strength, and we’ll always repeat one of Kenji’s best known mantras in the face of hardship: ‘Tomorrow mo’ bettah.’”

GoFundMe’s report says that globally an average of 2 donations are made every second.

The report also says that “the GoFundMe community came together in 2024 to address critical needs and champion meaningful causes worldwide.”

GOFUNDME FACTS

Here are a few stats from the 2024 GoFundMe report:

>> Nearly $235 million was raised globally for natural disaster relief and recovery efforts.

>> More than 15,500 donors helped dreams come true for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and their families.

>> More than 42 million donations to individuals.

>> More than 23 million donations to nonprofits.

>> Average donation amount on GoFundMe this year: $77.

>> One in 3 GoFundMe donors are repeat donors.

>> The top three most generous U.S. states (number of donors per capita) were Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

>> Ireland was this year’s most generous country.

>> This year’s most generous donor is from Australia, donating more than 1,300 times.