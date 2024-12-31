Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hilo family celebrates 100th-anniversary ‘mochitsuki’

By John Burnett Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Today Updated 12:15 a.m.

Editors' PicksHawaii island

TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE TRIBUNE-HERALD A hundred years ago Masao and Hatsumi Takeya, started the tradition of mochi pounding that their descendants still observe. Above, Kyle Takeya Sr. and his son Kyle Jr. took turns pounding mochi Sunday in Hilo.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE TRIBUNE-HERALD

A hundred years ago Masao and Hatsumi Takeya, started the tradition of mochi pounding that their descendants still observe. Above, Kyle Takeya Sr. and his son Kyle Jr. took turns pounding mochi Sunday in Hilo.

Masao and Hatsumi Takeya, seen in this undated family photo, started the tradition of mochi pounding their descendants still observe, 100 years ago.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

Masao and Hatsumi Takeya, seen in this undated family photo, started the tradition of mochi pounding their descendants still observe, 100 years ago.

TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE TRIBUNE-HERALD Necole Miyazaki (right) and her family gathers to mix the mochi Sunday in Hilo.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE TRIBUNE-HERALD

Necole Miyazaki (right) and her family gathers to mix the mochi Sunday in Hilo.

TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE TRIBUNE-HERALD A hundred years ago Masao and Hatsumi Takeya, started the tradition of mochi pounding that their descendants still observe. Above, Kyle Takeya Sr. and his son Kyle Jr. took turns pounding mochi Sunday in Hilo.
Masao and Hatsumi Takeya, seen in this undated family photo, started the tradition of mochi pounding their descendants still observe, 100 years ago.
TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE TRIBUNE-HERALD Necole Miyazaki (right) and her family gathers to mix the mochi Sunday in Hilo.