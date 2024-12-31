Hilo family celebrates 100th-anniversary ‘mochitsuki’
TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE TRIBUNE-HERALD
A hundred years ago Masao and Hatsumi Takeya, started the tradition of mochi pounding that their descendants still observe. Above, Kyle Takeya Sr. and his son Kyle Jr. took turns pounding mochi Sunday in Hilo.
Masao and Hatsumi Takeya, seen in this undated family photo, started the tradition of mochi pounding their descendants still observe, 100 years ago.
TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE TRIBUNE-HERALD
Necole Miyazaki (right) and her family gathers to mix the mochi Sunday in Hilo.