Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Surfer, judge, Pearl Harbor survivors among notable deaths in 2024

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 11:42 p.m.

Editors' Picks

STAR-ADVERTISER Al Waterson
1/13
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Al Waterson

COURTESY PHOTO Edmund M.K. Enomoto
2/13
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Edmund M.K. Enomoto

COURTESY PHOTO Stephen Kane‘a‘i Morse
3/13
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Stephen Kane‘a‘i Morse

COURTESY PHOTO Michael Titterton
4/13
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Michael Titterton

STAR-ADVERTISER Lou Conter (middle).
5/13
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Lou Conter (middle).

COURTESY PHOTO Tamayo Perry
6/13
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Tamayo Perry

STAR-ADVERTISER Wallace “Wally” Amos
7/13
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Wallace “Wally” Amos

COURTESY PHOTO U.S. District Judge Alan C. Kay.
8/13
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

U.S. District Judge Alan C. Kay.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2005 Aaron Mahi was appointed bandmaster of the Royal Hawaiian Band by then-Honolulu Mayor Aileen Anderson in 1981.
9/13
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2005

Aaron Mahi was appointed bandmaster of the Royal Hawaiian Band by then-Honolulu Mayor Aileen Anderson in 1981.

STAR-ADVERTISER Sterling Cale
10/13
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Sterling Cale

COURTESY PHOTO Mark Nakashima
11/13
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Mark Nakashima

COURTESY PHOTO Wayne Metcalf
12/13
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Wayne Metcalf

REUTERS Kris Kristofferson
13/13
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS

Kris Kristofferson

STAR-ADVERTISER Al Waterson
COURTESY PHOTO Edmund M.K. Enomoto
COURTESY PHOTO Stephen Kane‘a‘i Morse
COURTESY PHOTO Michael Titterton
STAR-ADVERTISER Lou Conter (middle).
COURTESY PHOTO Tamayo Perry
STAR-ADVERTISER Wallace “Wally” Amos
COURTESY PHOTO U.S. District Judge Alan C. Kay.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2005 Aaron Mahi was appointed bandmaster of the Royal Hawaiian Band by then-Honolulu Mayor Aileen Anderson in 1981.
STAR-ADVERTISER Sterling Cale
COURTESY PHOTO Mark Nakashima
COURTESY PHOTO Wayne Metcalf
REUTERS Kris Kristofferson