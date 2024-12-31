Boys basketball Top 10: Back from mainland, Saint Louis begins ILH play Saturday

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Saint Louis collected all eight first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 this week.

The Crusaders played in The Holiday Classic in San Diego over the weekend. The three-time defending state champions begin play in the ILH against Kamehameha at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The previously scheduled game with ‘Iolani on Friday has been postponed.

Two months ago, the HHSAA pushed back the boys basketball state championships by a week. The ILH finally made a much-anticipated adjustment to its schedule during the past week.

If not for the change, Punahou would have played five games in a 10-day span in the first half of January, all on the road.

The previously scheduled Maryknoll/Mid-Pacific game is also postponed. Maryknoll does not play until Jan. 6 against Punahou. MPI will open ILH play against Punahou at 4 p.m. Saturday.

University lost its first two games and forfeited the third. Eight of its 11 players contracted COVID-19, according to athletic director Walt Quitan.

Bonus shots: Two-time All-State Player of the Year Pupu Sepulona is expected to return to the court for Saint Louis. On Friday, Sepulona said he was cleared to play by his doctor. He suffered a partial tear of his left MCL during the state football championship game and has rehabbed the knee since. The 6-foot-3 senior is now 274 pounds, preparing to play defensive line for Utah this fall — nearly 50 pounds bigger than he was last basketball season.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Dec. 30, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (16-1) (8) 80 1

> lost to Laguna Creek (Calif.), 57-51

> def. Linfield Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 67-47

> def. Hardin Valley (Knoxville, Tenn.), 61-54

> next: vs. Loyola (Los Angeles), Dec. 30

> PPD: at ‘Iolani, Friday, Jan. 3, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, Jan. 4, 5:30 p.m.

2. Punahou (14-3) 69 3

> def. Molokai, 83-20

> def. Ayala (Chino Hills, Calif.), 75-34

> def. Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 63-61 (OT)

> next: vs. Gig Harbor (Wash.), Monday, 8 p.m.

> PPD: at Kamehameha, Friday, Jan. 3, 6 p.m.

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Saturday, Jan. 4, 4 p.m.

3. Maryknoll (16-3) 67 2

> def. West Anchorage, 64-29

> lost to Fremont (Oakland), 64-58

> def. Santa Cruz (Calif.), 59-32

> def. Berkeley (Calif.), 47-42

> def. Castro Valley (Calif., 75-46

> next: bye

> next: vs. Punahou, Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.

4. Leilehua (11-5. 1-0 OIA) 54 6

> won at No. 4 Mililani, 51-50

> next: vs. Waipahu, Monday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

> next: vs. Radford, Friday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.

5. Kailua (13-4, 2-0 OIA) 39 8

> def. No. 5 Kahuku, 49-48

> won at Kaimuki, 77-39

> next: at Moanalua, Monday, Dec. 30

> next: vs. Kalaheo, Friday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.

6. Mililani (10-4, 1-1 OIA) 34 4

> lost to No. 6 Leilehua, 51-50

> won at Radford, 77-31

> next: at Waialua, Monday, Dec. 30

> next: vs. Waipahu, Friday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.

7. University (10-7) 31 7

> lost to Christian (El Cajon, Calif.), 55-36

> lost to Acalanes (Calif.), 52-44

> lost at Helix (Calif), forfeit due to illness, Dec. 30

> next: at ‘Iolani, Saturday, Jan. 4, 4 p.m.

8. Kahuku (7-8, 0-1 OIA) 28 5

> lost at No. 8 Kailua, 49-48

> next: at Kalaheo, Monday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

> next: vs. Kaimuki, Friday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.

9. Mid-Pacific (12-7) 21 9

> def. Oakwood (Morgan Hill, Calif.), 55-50

> lost to Vista (Calif.), 80-59

> def. Bishop Manogue (Nev.), 76-65

> lost to Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills, Calif.), 74-46

> next: vs. Punahou, Saturday, Jan. 4, 4 p.m.

10. Kamehameha (3-6) 9 10-t

> lost to Salesian Prep, 84-59

> def. Hilo, 77-39

> def. Konawaena, 74-39

> next: vs. Punahou, Friday, Jan. 3, 6 p.m.

> next: at Saint Louis, Saturday, Jan. 4, 5:30 p.m.

No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 10-tie).