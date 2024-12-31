Girls basketball top 10: No. 1 Kamehameha finishes trip, will open season vs. Punahou

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Kamehameha is the unanimous pick by coaches and media at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 this week.

The Warriors went 2-1 in the West Coast Jamboree, placing fifth with a 65-25 win over St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) on Monday. Kamehameha (15-3) opened play in the Platinum division with a 50-34 loss to Windward (Los Angeles) on Friday, then beat Clovis (Calif.) 72-53 on Saturday.

Kamehameha will open ILH play with a home game against Punahou on Monday.

No. 2 Konawaena (14-3) beat West Torrance (Calif.) 52-47 in overtime, and King’s (Wash.) 49-39, then lost to North Torrance (Calif.), 58-48, at the HBA Invitational. That ended the Wildcats’ win streak at 12.

Maryknoll (9-4) and Iolani (11-5) round out the first four. No. 3 Maryknoll hosts Punahou in their regular-season opener at noon Friday.

‘Iolani spent the week in Osaka, playing six games and helping to run a basketball clinic. No scores were reported.

Hanalani remained at No. 5. The Royals swept through the Amber division of the West Coast Jamboree, beating Maria Carrillo (Calif.) 50-41 on Monday for the championship.

The order of the poll remains the same with one replacement. Campbell moved to No. 10 after opening OIA West play 5-0. HBA dropped out of the Top 10 for the first time this season.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Monday, Dec. 30, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (15-3, 4-0 ILH) (9) 90 1

> def. St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 65-25, Dec. 30

> next: bye

> next: vs. Punahou, Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.

2. Konawaena (14-3, 5-0 BIIF) 79 2

> lost to North Torrance (Calif.), 58-48

> next: at Hawaii Prep, Friday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.

3. Maryknoll (9-4, 1-1 ILH) 72 3

> lost to West Torrance (Calif.), 60-37

> next: vs. Punahou, Friday, Jan. 3, noon

4. ‘Iolani (11-5, 1-2 ILH) 65 4

> vs. Fujimura, Dec. 27

> next: bye

> next: at Maryknoll, Monday, Jan. 6, 5 p.m.

5. Hanalani (14-4, 3-0 ILH D-II) 50 5

> def. Maria Carrillo (Santa Rosa, Calif.), 50-41, Dec. 30

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Jan. 3, 5 p.m.

6. Kahuku (7-4, 5-0 OIA) 47 6

> won at Kalaheo, 66-17, Dec. 28

> next: vs. Castle, Saturday, 7 p.m.

7. Punahou (9-7, 0-2 ILH) 30 7

> def. Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.), 46-31

> next: vs. St. Mary’s (Berkeley, Calif.), Monday

> next: at Maryknoll, Friday, Jan. 3, noon

8. Mililani (10-7. 2-0 OIA) 28 8

> def. Waianae, 67-9, Dec. 26

> next: at Aiea, Thursday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m.

9. Maui (8-2. 5-0 MIL) 21 9

> bye

> next: vs. Baldwin, Friday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.

10. Campbell (5-5, 5-0 OIA) 6 NR

> def. Waianae, 60-22

> next: vs. Aiea, Saturday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m.

No longer in Top 10: Hawaii Baptist (No. 10).