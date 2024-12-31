Scoreboard – December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Today
Updated
10:51 p.m.
Calendar
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
Bulletin Board
Kahuku High & Intermediate School Head Coach Vacancies. Applications are being accepted for the following sport(s):
Girls Flag Football Coach
Recommended qualifications:
>> NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Certification.
>> CPR/First Aid/AED Certified
>> Coaching experience at the High School or Higher Institution level
Email resumes to:
Kahuku High School Athletic Director: Gillian Yamagata, CAA,
gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us
Deadline: Jan. 14, 2024, 5 pm, Interviews will be set after applications are received.
Soccer
Biif
Monday
Girls varsity
Kamehameha-Hawaii 8, Honokaa 0
Goal scorers—KSH: Madisyn Meyers 4,
Lily Kay-Wong 2, Kahalia Huddleston, Alohi Kalaola-Maruquin.
Boys varsity
Kamehameha-Hawaii 7, Honokaa 1