Scoreboard – December 31, 2024

Calendar

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

Bulletin Board

Kahuku High & Intermediate School Head Coach Vacancies. Applications are being accepted for the following sport(s):

Girls Flag Football Coach

Recommended qualifications:

>> NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Certification.

>> CPR/First Aid/AED Certified

>> Coaching experience at the High School or Higher Institution level

Email resumes to:

Kahuku High School Athletic Director: Gillian Yamagata, CAA,

gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us

Deadline: Jan. 14, 2024, 5 pm, Interviews will be set after applications are received.

Soccer

Biif

Monday

Girls varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii 8, Honokaa 0

Goal scorers—KSH: Madisyn Meyers 4,

Lily Kay-Wong 2, Kahalia Huddleston, Alohi Kalaola-Maruquin.

Boys varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii 7, Honokaa 1