Stephen Tsai: Predictions can be hard to predict, but here are worthy ones

Twenty-five years ago, we thought the world was going to heck because computers would be confused by the last two numbers of the year changing from “99” to “00.”

Spoiler alert: We survived.

Before and after that, so many predictions have been unpredictable. But we keep trying, just like new year’s resolutions. Here are a few more:

1. Wendy Hensel begins her tenure as University of Hawaii president on Wednesday, a monumental task of leading 10 campuses, most notably the flagship in Manoa. While navigating the transition from predecessor David Lassner, who retires at the end of today’s work day, there are meetings to attend and budgets to evaluate ahead of the Jan. 13 start of UH’s spring semester. Low on Hensel’s to-do list is seeking a replacement for Craig Angelos, who was not retained as athletic director. Angelos’ last day was Dec. 1.

Acting AD Lois Manin, who had been assigned many of the day-to-day duties during Angelos’ 18-month tenure, has continued to handle the job with diligence. Manin extended football coach Timmy Chang’s contract, adding a fifth year to a four-year deal that initially was set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. Manin is not expected to make any other contract decisions involving coaches during her interim term.

On Jan. 4, 2023, David Matlin announced he would retire as AD in June of that year. A search committee was formed on Feb. 15, 2023. With questions about the composition of the committee, former UH football player Ashley Lelie was added on March 9. With a recommendation from the committee, Lassner picked Angelos on May 18. Angelos’ first day as UH AD was on June 5, 2023.

The past two selection processes were criticized for being too restrictive with the mandatory requirements. This time, the desired qualifications are expected to be broader.

Prediction: UH won’t name a new athletic director until June.

2. The Warriors open their 2025 football season against four nonconference opponents: Stanford, Arizona, Portland State and Sam Houston. There are eight Mountain West games that will be played over the next 11 Saturdays. With three byes, the Warriors could add a road game against a power-4 school for a big payday, play a lower-division FCS school, or stand pat at 12 regular-season games for the second year in a row.

An FBS team needs to have a .500 or better regular season to qualify for a bowl. Adding a game means UH would need to finish at least 7-6. The Warriors could use a large appearance fee or a winnable game — they have won 22 in a row against FCS teams — but more importantly, they wish to end a bowl drought dating to 2019.

Prediction: UH sticks with a 12-game regular season for 2025.

3. During his first State of the State address in January 2011, Gov. Neil Abercrombie said he would not approve capital improvement projects for the then 36-year-old Aloha Stadium. He did promise a plan for the Halawa Stadium. But Abercrombie did not make it to a second term, and the plan was never announced.

After Aloha Stadium was self-condemned for safety concerns in December 2020, Gov. David Ige announced plans for the Halawa site, altered the plans, and then altered them again as he completed his second term. Gov. Josh Green has been dealing with this mess ever since.

It appears an in-writing agreement is imminent between the state and an all-star hui of construction, architecture and engineer companies. Renderings of a new stadium were unveiled at this month’s Stadium Authority meeting.

While the time line appears to be long, it does take time to assess the foundation, wiring and so forth. It’s not as easy, we’re told, as substituting one stadium for another. It also is prudent that $50 million was set aside from Gov. Ige’s original $400 million appropriation as insurance against cost overruns and management costs.

Prediction: There will be more haggling and back-and-forth talks, but an agreement should be in place this spring with the project ready to start by July.