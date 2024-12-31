Honolulu Star-Advertiser

UH grabbed biggest sports headlines of 2024

By Dave Reardon

Today Updated 12:12 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rainbow Wahine sports programs — led again by the volleyball team — had a banner year in the Big West.
The Rainbow Wahine sports programs — led again by the volleyball team — had a banner year in the Big West.

STAR-ADVERTISER / MAY 18 Players from Maui and Baldwin congratulated each other after rain washed out the state championship, called because of weather. The two teams were named co-champions.
Players from Maui and Baldwin congratulated each other after rain washed out the state championship, called because of weather. The two teams were named co-champions.

REUTERS Team USA volleyball, with four Hawaii players, including three starters, earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics..
Team USA volleyball, with four Hawaii players, including three starters, earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics..

CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS Carissa Moore maneuvered through a wave during the women’s quarterfinal at Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1.
Carissa Moore maneuvered through a wave during the women’s quarterfinal at Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Craig Angelos, top, was dismissed as the UH athletic director in November.
Craig Angelos, top, was dismissed as the UH athletic director in November.

