UH grabbed biggest sports headlines of 2024

Craig Angelos, top, was dismissed as the UH athletic director in November.

Swipe or click to see more

Carissa Moore maneuvered through a wave during the women’s quarterfinal at Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1.

Swipe or click to see more

Team USA volleyball, with four Hawaii players, including three starters, earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics..

Swipe or click to see more

Players from Maui and Baldwin congratulated each other after rain washed out the state championship, called because of weather. The two teams were named co-champions.

Swipe or click to see more

The Rainbow Wahine sports programs — led again by the volleyball team — had a banner year in the Big West.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The biggest sports headlines of 2024 in Hawaii often had more to do with business aspects of athletics than the games themselves. But, as always, there were many notable achievements by competitors on the islands or representing them. These are the most memorable sports stories of the year that ends at midnight:

1. UH AD axed, teams headed for the Mountain

University of Hawaii athletic director Craig Angelos was fired by university president David Lassner in November, for what Lassner vaguely described as issues related to “performance.” Angelos, who was hired in May 2023, was without a guaranteed contract and could be let go at any time without cause.

Supporters, including some student-athletes, said Angelos was treated unfairly and protested his firing.

Associate athletic director Lois Manin was named acting AD. She said she would not apply for the permanent post. On her first day, Dec. 2, Manin extended the contract of football coach Timmy Chang for one year, through 2026.

Lassner announced on Sept. 19, 2023, that he would retire at the end of 2024.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Another major change in UH athletics was announced in October.

Hawaii has been a football-only member of the Mountain West Conference since 2012, with most of its other sports in the Big West. But, as the result of a chain reaction started by most of the schools in the Pac 12 leaving for other conferences, UH will become a full member of the Mountain West, starting in the 2026-27 academic year.

The Big West has agreed to remain home for UH men’s volleyball, since the Mountain West does not sponsor the sport.

2. Wahine come up big in Big West

It was a banner calendar year for UH women’s team sports, with five squads winning Big West regular-season and/or tournament championships.

It started March 9, with no stranger to success: Laura Beeman’s basketball team finished as regular-season champions, winning 85-48 at Cal State Bakersfield. The Rainbow Wahine finished conference play 17-3, and it was Beeman’s 200th career win.

In April, water polo and beach volleyball won Big West crowns.

UH soccer wrapped up the Big West regular season championship with a 1-0 senior night win over Long Beach State on Oct. 31 to finish league play 8-1-1.

Finally, the Wahine volleyball team won its fifth straight Big West tournament crown Nov. 30.

3. Volleyball players medal at Olympics

Former UH volleyball star Taylor Averill, Micah Christenson (Kamehameha), Micah Ma’a (Punahou) and Erik Shoji (Punahou) won bronze medals with Team USA at the Paris Olympics in August.

Averill propelled the Americans into the semifinals, dominating from the middle.

Superstar surfer Carissa Moore — who won the first gold medal in Olympic surfing in 2021 — made it to the quarterfinals this time. She had previously announced the ’24 Games would be her final contest before retiring, at least temporarily, to raise a family and explore other interests.

4. Maui shines in baseball

Heavy rain washed out the title game as Maui and Baldwin were named co-champions of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association’s state tournament in May in a decision that upset many.

The Valley Isle had more days in the sun in August, though, sending a team to the Little League World Series.

The Central East Maui Little League All-Stars won the state tournament and then the regionals in San Bernardino, Calif. They were led by a talented and poised left-hander, Evan Tavares. Starting second baseman Kolten Magno is from Lahaina — he was allowed to play in the league on the other side of the island because of the devastating 2023 Lahaina wildfires.

5. Prep star flips to Ducks

Record-setting quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele of Campbell High School signed with Oregon on Dec. 4, after verbally committing to Cal in the summer, before his senior season.

He follows Mililani alumnus Dillon Gabriel, who was third in the Heisman Trophy voting this year, and Marcus Mariota, a Saint Louis graduate who won the Heisman in 2014, to Eugene, Ore.