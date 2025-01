Scoreboard – January 1, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Westmont vs. Chaminade, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym.

PacWest: Vanguard vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

OIA East girls: Kailua at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Farrington at Kaiser (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Anuenue at Kahuku (JV at 6 p.m.); Moanalua at Kalaheo (varsity at 6 p.m.); Roosevelt at McKinley (varsity at 6 p.m.); Kalani at Kaimuki (varsity at 6 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Leilehua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Pearl City at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Waianae (varsity at 6 p.m.);

Mililani at Aiea (varsity at 6 p.m.).

GOLF

PGA: The Sentry, first round, 7:45 a.m. at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

SOCCER

OIA East: McKinley at Farrington (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA East boys: Castle at Kaimuki (varsity, 2 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kalani (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kailua at Kahuku (varsity, 5:30 p.m.); Kaiser at Moanalua (boys

JV at 5:30 p.m; boys varsity to follow).

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Kailua (varsity at 2 p.m.); Kalani at Roosevelt (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kaiser (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

SOCCER

OIA West

Monday

Boys Varsity

Mililani 6, Radford 0

Campbell 5, Aiea 1

Kapolei 5, Waialua 0

Leilehua 2, Nanakuli 1

Girls Varsity

Mililani 2, Radford 0, forfeit

Campbell 7, Aiea 0

Kapolei 4, Waialua 0

Leilehua 5, Nanakuli 0

GOLF

PGA THE SENTRY TEE TIMES

At Kapalua’s Plantation Course

(All golfers will start on the first tee)

Thursday

First Round

7:45 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin

7:57 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Harry Hall, Nick Taylor

8:09 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, Eric Cole

8:21 a.m. — Cam Davis, Brice Garnett, Thomas Detry

8:33 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Taylor Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:45 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Matt McCarty, Jake Knapp

8:57 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Si Woo Kim, Will Zalatoris

9:09 a.m. — Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:21 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay

9:33 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg

9:51 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Viktor Hovland, Byeong Hun An

10:03 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Peter Malnati, Corey Conners

10:15 a.m. — Davis Riley, Brian Harman, Max Greyserman

10:27 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Matthieu Pavon, Alex Noren

10:39 a.m. — Patton Kizzire, Stephan Jaeger, Sepp Straka

10:51 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston, Davis Thompson

11:03 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

11:15 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk, Jason Day

11:27 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, Max Homa

11:39 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

Friday

Second Round

7:45 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Viktor Hovland, Byeong Hun An

7:57 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Peter Malnati, Corey Conners

8:09 a.m. — Davis Riley, Brian Harman, Max Greyserman

8:21 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Matthieu Pavon, Alex Noren

8:33 a.m. — Patton Kizzire, Stephan Jaeger, Sepp Straka

8:45 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston, Davis Thompson

8:57 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

9:09 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk, Jason Day

9:21 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, Max Homa

9:33 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

9:51 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin

10:03 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Harry Hall, Nick Taylor

10:15 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, Eric Cole

10:27 a.m. — Cam Davis, Brice Garnett, Thomas Detry

10:39 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Taylor Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:51 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Matt McCarty, Jake Knapp

11:03 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Si Woo Kim, Will Zalatoris

11:15 a.m. — Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:27 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay

11:39 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg

BASKETBALL

OIA East

Monday

Boys Varsity

Castle 54, Kaiser 46. Top scorers—Cast: Davis Mitchell 22, Josian Shinbara 12. Kais: Mano Tiritas 24.

Kailua 54, Moanalua 48

Kahuku 54, Kalaheo 23

Roosevelt 61, McKinley 35

Kalani 52, Farrington 51

Boys JV

Moanalua 61, Kailua 35

Kahuku 69, Kalaheo 38

Roosevelt 54, McKinley 29

Kaiser 48, Castle 28

Farrington 55, Kalani 28

OIA WEST

Monday

Boys Varsity

Mililani 82, Waialua 25

Leilehua 58, Waipahu 24

Kapolei 68, Waianae 36

Campbell 59, Pearl City 37

Aiea 63, Nanakuli 55

Boys JV

Mililani 63, Dreamhouse 9

Waipahu def. Leilehua, score NA

Kapolei 68 – Waianae 36

Campbell 55, Pearl City 36

Nanakuli 46, Aiea 40