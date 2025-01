Three quarterbacks who played high school football in Hawaii have been Heisman Trophy finalists — with one winning it — in the past 11 years. That’s not enough to call the islands a QB factory, but it is three more and one more than before 2014.

It also signifies a trend that continues for at least the first day of 2025 of quarterbacks with island roots in the national spotlight. Dillon Gabriel from Mililani leads undefeated and No. 1-ranked Oregon into a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Rose Bowl after finishing third in the Heisman voting. And, of course, Hawaii sports fans will have their eyes on several others throughout the year.

That makes quarterbacks with island roots the No. 1 ongoing sports story to watch in Hawaii in 2025, followed closely by and surpassed at times by the University of Hawaii athletic director transition, and developments in the replacement of the old Aloha Stadium by the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.

1. QBs with Hawaii roots

Those who believe in history repeating itself can expect success for Gabriel and the Ducks today. The last time a Heisman finalist from Hawaii quarterbacked the Ducks in the Rose Bowl, Marcus Mariota (winner of the award) led Oregon over Florida State in the first year of the CFP, 10 years ago today. There is a negative omen, though: That Oregon team then lost the CFP championship to Ohio State — the school Oregon plays today in Pasadena.

Gabriel, who was at UCF for three years and at Oklahoma for two before this season, has 153 touchdown passes, which puts him three away from the career Division I record recently set by Cam Ward at 156. Most NFL Draft experts consider him a mid- or late-round draft prospect at this point.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

If Gabriel makes a 2025 roster, Hawaii could have three quarterbacks in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa, who was runner-up for the Heisman after his 2018 season at Alabama, is finishing his fifth season with the Miami Dolphins, and Mariota is the backup to potential Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders. Tagovailoa, who has battled injuries, especially concussions, signed a four-year $212.4 million extension ($167.1 million guaranteed) with the Dolphins last July. Mariota, 31, is on a one-year free agent contract with the Commanders, his fifth NFL team in his 10-year pro career.

Like Gabriel, Tagovailoa and Mariota, Micah Alejado was born in Hawaii and has strong island family roots. But Alejado played high school football at national powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

He will be a second-year freshman at UH this fall, and showed great potential in his first career start as the Warriors beat New Mexico 38-30 to end the 2024 regular season. He passed for 469 yards and five touchdowns in that game. Including 70 passes in four games for UH last season, Alejado has not thrown an interception since his junior year of high school.

Several other QBs from Hawaii will be on college rosters next fall, including USC starter Jayden Maiava from Palolo, and Oregon signee Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, the state’s top recruit of 2024 from Campbell High School. His brother, Punahou alum John-Keawe Sagapolutele, was a second-year freshman at UH last season and entered the transfer portal last month.

2. Help Wanted: Athletic Director

Keith Amemiya enjoyed unprecedented success as the head of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association. Now, as the head of Gov. Josh Green’s state sports task force, Amemiya has spent the past 16 months fundraising and otherwise assisting student-athletes and coaches affected by the devastating Maui wildfires, and others.

With his Hawaii sports and business experience and connections, Amemiya is widely considered a viable possibility to replace Craig Angelos, who was fired in November by as-of-today retired UH president David Lassner.

When asked Monday, Amemiya, who is a senior vice president at Central Pacific Bank, repeated that he is undecided about applying for the job. Sports agent Jarinn Akana, a former UH basketball star from Molokai, has expressed interest in the post. Acting athletic director Lois Manin, who is the school’s senior associate AD, said she will not apply for it.

3. Out With Old, In With New

Skepticism still abounds because the public has waited so long to see progress with their own eyes and taxpayers have come to expect delays in big projects, including the new Aloha Stadium. But NASED has for the most part kept to its timeline the past two years. If this trend continues, the state will have a signed deal with Aloha Halawa District Partners by the summer and will see progress starting with the destruction of the old stadium.

The new stadium is still expected to open in 2028, along with the first real estate, including new affordable housing, of a 25-year plan in the surrounding area. That would be in time for Alejado’s senior season and gives UH football coach Timmy Chang something positive to tell potential recruits.

4. ‘Construction’ on Lower Campus

Several of UH’s highest-profile sports are in rebuilding phases, including the football team, which has not had a winning final record since the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season.

The fourth-ranked men’s volleyball program that starts its season Friday won back-to-back national championships followed by a runner-up finish in 2023 did not make it to the NCAA tournament last year.

Men’s basketball is off to an 8-4 start while replacing its top six scorers from last season.

Three returning contributors from the women’s volleyball team that won its fifth straight Big West title in 2024 entered the transfer portal, including conference Player of the Year Caylen Alexander.

Softball coach Bob Coolen said he will retire after this season. It will be his 37th with the program and 34th as head coach, including a College World Series appearance in 2010.

5. Raising The Flag

Girls flag football is scheduled to make its debut as a state-sanctioned sport this year, with competition tentatively to start in February, with the first state tournament in April.

There are plenty of interested players, and sponsorship from the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks, HMSA and Hawaii Dental Service. But some schools are still looking for coaches.