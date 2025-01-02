Letter: Carter was embodiment of selfless good work

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

You could always make the argument that Jimmy Carter was not manipulative or selfish enough to be president. He had a commitment to faith, honesty and humanity that may never be fashionable again.

News of his death, along with the courts rejecting another Donald Trump appeal of the E. Jean Carroll verdict, highlight the contrast of just how far America has fallen.

Jimmy Carter was never addicted to the telling of endless lies and the spectacular outrage of watching himself. He just rolled up his sleeves, and continued the quiet and unglamorous work of democracy, like a president should.

Gary Oshita

Waipahu

