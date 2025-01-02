Letter: Do what you can to help planet in the new year

At the beginning of each new year, we think of ways to change our actions to benefit ourselves and those around us. I understand that on Oahu thousands of trees are chopped down every year to build more buildings. What if we all resolved to plant one tree this coming year?

Surely this small action would help us all. Additionally, those of us living in the Pacific are especially well aware that our ocean is full of plastic; many of our beaches show evidence of this phenomenon. What if each of us were to strive to buy less plastic in 2025?

Do we need to rely on the government to solve these dreadful environmental problems that will drastically affect our children and grandchildren in ways we cannot now imagine? We all can help improve our planet. Please, please consider what you can do.

Leilani Maguire

Kahala

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter