Off the news: Stay green, ‘tree-cycle’ Christmas trees

Oahu households with automated trash pickup and Christmas trees to dispose of: “Tree-cycle” at the curb by removing all decorations, including tinsel, and cutting trees into pieces that fit entirely inside the green carts. If there’s spray-on snow or tinsel that can’t be removed, cut and bag the tree, and place in the gray trash carts.

Households with manual curbside collection: Cut trees into 3-foot sections, bundle them securely and leave bundles at the curb on collection day.

Drop bare, whole trees off at Honolulu Department of Environmental Services Convenience Centers, except Wahiawa and Kailua’s Kapaa Transfer Station, or at Hawaiian Earth Recycling in Wahiawa.