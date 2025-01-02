Editorial: Funds alone won’t thwart wildfires

The Lahaina wildfires loom large in Hawaii’s collective memory, as they must when survivors are still living through emotional, financial and, in some cases, physical strife nearly 17 months later. That burden serves as a pressing reminder of our islands’ vulnerability to the ravages of a changing climate. More than a year of inquiry has yielded answers, if not closure, to survivors and their kin, laying bare the simple fact that local and state agencies were ill-prepared for a blaze of such scale and speed.

It is with Lahaina in mind that Gov. Josh Green and others make preparations to head off a repeat tragedy, rightly resolving to designate additional funds for fire prevention, mitigation, suppression and management. A conservative amount is being proposed for a buildout of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), a critical cog in the state’s emergency response machine.

With more Lahaina land cleared for rehabilitation, most recently a large portion of the commercial area, Green in his proposed state budget wants funds committed toward rebuilding efforts, fire hardening and disaster prevention. A $3 million outlay in fiscal 2026 is earmarked for West Maui fire prevention at Ukumehame wetland and stream. Under a capital improvement program, $1.75 million would go to Pohakea fire prevention and suppression infrastructure.

Fire and fire-related disasters are top of mind for many, and for good reason. Red flag warnings, or alerts to conditions ripe for wildfire, have become increasingly frequent in leeward areas during summer months. And the second phase of findings from the state attorney general’s investigation into the government’s management of the Lahaina disaster revealed Hawaii’s wildfire risk is 88% higher than the rest of America.

The governor’s budget wisely invests in hardening projects across the state. Importantly, personnel enhancements are considered, with 22 permanent fire and emergency response positions to be supported by more than $1.4 million in fiscal 2026 and 2027. That is in addition to 20 full-time equivalent temporary positions at HI-EMA, which come with $1.4 million in general funds and $487,770 in other funds to restructure the agency to better meet current emergency management needs.

Adequate, qualified and well-trained staffing makes or breaks emergency response efforts, as evidenced by the eroded command structure led by former Maui Emergency Management Administrator Herman Andaya that failed disastrously in August 2023. Communication, too, is vital in times of crisis, and funds set aside for buildouts of or upgrades to emergency resources must be accompanied by assurances that local, state and federal agencies are well connected and not siloed. The proposed state budget adds $230,000 to modernize and consolidate equipment for distributed antenna systems in preparation for effective disaster response.

Other big-ticket line items: $15 million for statewide fire mitigation along highways,; $5 million in both 2026 and 2027 for siren maintenance and modernization; $4 million for fire pre-suppression, readiness, response and post-fire restoration and rehabilitation activities for the Department of Land and Natural Resources; and $2.5 million in 2026 and $6 million in 2027 for upgrades to the Birkhimer Emergency Operations Center in Diamond Head Crater.

Unmentioned in Green’s budget is civic responsibility. Private parties must be held to account and do their part to thwart potential fire dangers. Hawaiian Electric has installed fire-monitoring cameras along its lines and initiated a Public Safety Power Shutoff program that cuts off power to fire-prone areas when conditions are hazardous. Landowners large and small are obliged to keep vegetation in check and clear dry brush diligently.

Government spending can catalyze change in the private sector, but it will take complete public participation to ensure that there is no next Lahaina.