A New Year coffee deal

Kai Coffee Hawaii has a special New Year’s Day treat for caffeine lovers: Coffee-themed fukubukuro, or lucky bags, will be available Jan. 1 at the café’s Waikiki Shopping Plaza location. These fun grab bags will be filled with mysterious merchandise and sold at a substantial discount of $40. The minimum value of a fukubukuro is $75. Kai Coffee is only preparing 40 of these bags so they are extremely limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Customers will be limited to two fukubukuro purchases per person. Inside the surprise bags, folks can expect to find 7-ounce bags of coffee as well as Kai Coffee clothing and accessories.

Kai Coffee opens at 6:30 a.m. and is offering a full day of complimentary parking at Waikiki Shopping Plaza to guests who purchase a fukubukuro.

Visit kaicoffeehawaii.com.

A WELCOME RETURN

The wait is over. The newly renovated Chart House Waikiki has reopened. The oceanfront gathering spot now boasts a reimagined 10,000-square-foot space with three distinct sections that honor the restaurant’s history while modernizing the overall dining experience.

The first thing guests will notice is the U-shaped bartop crafted from monkeypod wood. Chart House’s classic menu remains the same under chef Randy Manuel. Diners will find signature dishes such as garlic steak ($65), filet mignon ($53) and ahi mignon ($49). The pau hana menu features small bites such as escargot ($18), ahi poke nachos ($27), and crab-and-shrimp stuffed mushrooms ($25), as well as specialty drinks, handcrafted cocktails and craft beers.

Diners can also expect live music played through an updated sound system. Be sure to head over for the sunset happy hour.

For more info, visit charthousewaikiki.com.

AN ELEVATED OMAKASE EXPERIENCE

Take your dining to the next level with Sushi Tokiwa’s enhanced omakase experience. Located inside Restaurant Suntory, Sushi Tokiwa is now offering diners the option of two distinct courses: The Hakushu Meal ($160) features an appetizer, 12 pieces of sushi and a dessert; the Tokiwa Special Meal ($250) showcases ingredients straight from Japan’s renowned Toyosu Fish Market, including three types of sashimi, Tokiwa’s signature hairy crab and eight pieces of sushi. Sushi Tokiwa’s team of skilled Japanese chefs bring their expertise from Hokkaido and specialize in Edomae-style sushi, a traditional nigiri sushi that originated in Tokyo during the Edo period. Its complex aging and marinating techniques are known for bringing out deep umami flavors and carefully crafted textures.

To learn more, visit restaurantsuntory.com/sushi-tokiwa.

NOODLES AND SOUP DUMPLINGS — OH MY!

Enjoy the bold and spicy flavors of Sichuan and Shanghai cuisine in the heart of Honolulu. Mian & Bao in Ward Centre is led by James Beard Award semi-finalist chef Tony Xu, whose deep appreciation for Chinese wheat-based dishes led him to Shanghai, where he drew his inspiration.

His menu highlights Sichuan staples such as spicy beef noodles ($17.99) and chili oil wontons ($7.99) as well as Shanghai classics such as xiao long bao, or soup dumplings ($13.99), pan-fried pork buns ($9.99) and scallion-oil noodles ($9.99).

The eatery’s 1,633-square-foot open-kitchen concept is designed to entertain guests and showcase the art of making soup dumplings — a first in Honolulu. Xu has partnered with hospitality expert Sean Xie to ensure Mian & Bao delivers a memorable dining experience.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@miannbao_honolulu)

FROM FARM TO PLATE LUNCH

Some healthier options are on the menu at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. The popular restaurant chain is teaming up with Hawaii Ulu Cooperative to offer locally sourced Hawaiian staple foods. Diners on Maui can now opt for kalo (taro) or uala (sweet potato) with their orders at L&L’s Piilani Shopping Center location in Kihei. The plan is to eventually expand these offerings to other L&L restaurants in Hawaii and on the mainland.

“This collaboration is about much more than just food,” says Hawaii Ulu Cooperative CEO Dana Shapiro. “It’s about supporting local farmers, celebrating Hawaiian culture and offering consumers a healthier and more sustainable alternative to imported products.”

Hawaii Ulu Cooperative is made up of more than 180 small-scale local farmers across the state.

“In an industry that would be nothing without our farmers, it is our privilege to partner with Hawaii Ulu Cooperative and showcase the bounty of our local farmers,” states Kip Johner, owner of the Kihei L&L. “We’re proud to honor these staples and hope to motivate others to do the same.”

The restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Friday.

For more info, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com and eatbreadfruit.com.

EPITOME OF FINE DINING EXCELLENCE

Truffle-centric restaurant Margotto Hawaii was named one of the Top 100 Restaurants in the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. Selected eateries were evaluated on service, ambiance, innovation and quality of cuisine. The prestigious list highlighted culinary excellence while emphasizing the luxury lifestyle — components of an exceptional dining experience. Margotto Hawaii is the Hawaii branch of the Michelin-selected Tokyo restaurant Margotto e Baciare. It offers fresh, seasonal truffles from around the world that complement chef Kenta Kayama’s European-Japanese fusion cuisine.

“Margotto Hawaii is honored to be a part of such a distinguished group of culinary leaders, and this recognition marks an exciting milestone in our mission to redefine luxury dining in Hawaii,” states Kazutomo “Robert” Hori, proprietor of Margotto Hawaii. “The designation continues to invigorate our resolve to serve the finest cuisine that blends the highest quality components from around the world with the best locally-sourced ingredients.”

For more info, visit margotto-hawaii.com.