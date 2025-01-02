Baby corn, big taste

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Baby corn usually plays a supporting role in stir-frys and salads, but it’s worth elevating it to a showcase spot.

Among canned vegetables, it stands out as one of the most enjoyable options, with its cute little cobs, unique texture and sweet, slightly corny taste. It’s paired in this dish with green beans for freshness.

Dishes like this can help you follow through with any New Year’s intentions to eat better. It’s meat-free, it uses no oil in the preparation and it dresses up basic veggies with a bright, tasty sauce that’s anything but boring.

The sauce is basically one part miso to one part maple syrup, with a bit of lemon juice for an edge of tartness. It makes a good salad dressing, too, so make extra if you’d like. (Eating more salads — another classic New Year’s resolution!)

To turn it into an entree, cube some tofu on top for protein.

Baby Corn Stir-fry With Miso-Maple Sauce

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup water

• 1/2 pound green beans, trimmed

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 (15-ounce) can baby corn, rinsed with water, drained well

• 1/4 cup cilantro leaves, for garnish

Ingredients for sauce:

• 2 tablespoons white miso

• 2 tablespoons maple syrup

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions:

Combine sauce ingredients in a small dish or measuring cup and stir until smooth. Taste; add more syrup or lemon juice if needed. Set aside.

Bring water to a simmer in a large skillet or wok. Add green beans and sprinkle with garlic powder. Toss lightly until water is absorbed and beans are crisp-tender, 2-3 minutes.

Add baby corn and stir-fry until corn is beginning to brown, 4-5 minutes. Drizzle with sauce; toss. Garnish with cilantro.

Serves 4.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving (without to taste modifications):

120 calories, 1.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 25 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 4 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.