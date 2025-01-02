‘Bun’ Voyage One last bite

Burgers are one of my comfort foods. I like everything from simple beach day burgers to fancy schmancy burgers with unique sauces and loaded toppings. And Big Island Burger at Waikiki Shopping Plaza has it all.

The eatery features 100% grass-fed Big Island beef and loads of locally sourced ingredients, including Hamakua Alii mushrooms from Laupahoehoe; Sugarland Growers tomatoes, cabbage and green bell peppers; Ho Farms tomatoes; Nalo Farms lettuce and mixed greens; Sensei Farms butter lettuce; and Hawaiian chile peppers from Honokaa.

That focus on local first also extends to its 10% kamaaina discount — so, go ham … or, beef.

A classic cheeseburger ($12.99) comes with your choice of cheese — Tillamook cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss or Gorgonzola — and there are numerous topping options to add on. Applewood smoked bacon ($1.99) and caramelized onions ($1.99) add a depth of flavor, as do the Hamakua Alii mushrooms ($4.99). If you’re super hungry, the double ($16.99) comes with two patties and two servings of cheese.

I’m always a fan of spice, so The Ring of Fire ($15.99) called to me. It’s Big Island Burger’s classic cheeseburger served with a housemade Hawaiian chile pepper sauce, Applewood smoked bacon and jalapeños. While it packs a punch, it’s not overpowering to the point that I couldn’t taste the burger’s other elements. At the suggestion of our cashier, I added local avocado ($2.99) to the burger. The creaminess cut the brunt of the spice, and the cold fruit … is it a berry or stone fruit? Whatever an avocado is, it was the perfect addition to the spicy burger.

Not a fan of beef? Not a problem. Big Island Burger also has a catch of the day burger (market price) and a taro black bean burger ($11.99) that I’m eager to try next time.

There’s also an organic mixed green salad ($12.99 large) to which you can add a beef patty ($6.99) or fish (market price). It features local seasonal veggies and a housemade lilikoi vinaigrette.

No matter what you have, an order of the house fries with creamy aioli sauce ($5.99) is a must-get. I’m normally not a fan of shoestring fries, but the ones at Big Island Burger are thick enough for the sauce to adhere to, but still thin enough to be considered shoestring.

And, for you health nuts out there, Big Island Burger has partnered with Orangetheory Fitness to end the year. Those that spend at least $50 at the restaurant will receive a free Orangetheory Fitness class through Dec. 31.

Normally, I pride myself on trying to end my restaurant reviews with wit and charm, but this week it’s a bit different. It’ll be my last column for Crave, as I’ll be embarking on a new adventure.

But I wish all the loyal readers of Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Crave happy eating — and if you ever see me out and about stuffing my face, make sure to say hi!

Big Island Burger

Address

Waikiki Shopping Plaza

2250 Kalakaua Ave.

Unit 102, Honolulu

Phone

808-600-5840

Hours

10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays

10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Website

bigislandburger.net

Instagram

@bigisland.burger

Food: 4/5

Price: $15-$30 per person

Ambiance: 4/5, indoor and outdoor seating

Service: 5/5

Parking: 1 hour free with validation ($20 minimum purchase required)

Nicole Monton is the managing editor of Crave and contributing editor for Kaka‘ako VERT magazine. Follow her on social media (@nicmonton).