Enjoy Dixie Grill’s (99-016 Kamehameha Hwy.) limited-time Christmas cocktails ($10 each) until the end of the month.

The Gingerbread Old Fashioned puts a twist on the classic drink and comprises handcrafted gingerbread simple syrup, orange bitters and Bulliet Bourbon. For a more refreshing choice, The Holly Jolly boasts vodka, elderflower liquor, gingerbeer and orange juice. Get the best of both worlds with The Grinch, which boasts a sweet-and-sour twist of vodka, melon liquor, sour apple liquor and Sprite. Lastly, the Merry Mimosa combines bubbly brut and cherry juice resulting in a very merry flavor.

Dixie Grill is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Visit dixiegrill.com.

Keep calm and curry on

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya recently debuted two seasonal dishes, available until February, at all its Hawaii locations — Ala Moana Center, Kapolei Marketplace, Pearlridge Center and Town Center of Mililani.

Its tonkotsu curry ramen ($17.99) features a tonkotsu curry broth and thick noodles, and is topped with pork katsu, spinach, green onions and a half-seasoned egg. Be sure to pair it with Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya’s other new dish, ika katsu ($9.99 for three pieces). It is served with housemade tartar sauce.

Visit tanakaramen.com.

Holiday ‘spirits’

Air Park Karaoke Lounge (510 Piikoi St., second floor) welcomes patrons to enjoy the holidays with its discounted rooms and special holiday cocktails.

Enjoy festive libations like The Grinch (vodka, melon liqueur, Sprite), Christmas Cookie shot (peanut butter banana and cookie dough whisky with Chocolate Baileys), Cinnamon Toast Crunch shot (Rumchata and Fireball) and Peppermint White Russian (vodka, Kahlua, peppermint creamer).

Rooms will be 50% off from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays until the end of the year. There is also a holiday kamaaina discount of 20% off on rooms Sundays-Thursdays for any hour.

Note: Air Park Karaoke Lounge will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Visit airparkkaraoke.com.

Toast to the new year

Celebrate the new year at Red Salt at Koa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach (2251 Poipu Road) in Koloa with its special a la carte dishes.

Menu items include crispy crab cakes (frisée, pineapple and mango salsa, citrus aioli and basil oil), burrata and toast (marinated and blistered cherry tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, aged balsamic reduction and grilled ciabatta), Australian lamb chops (Parmesan and herb-crusted, charred broccolini and mango mint hollandaise) and squid ink pasta (Kona lobster, Kauai prawns, local fresh catch, hydrated tomatoes, applewood-smoked bacon and lobster butter sauce).

Guests can then finish off the delectable meal with something sweet and enjoy Red Salt’s profiteroles, which comprise macadamia nut ice cream, toasted macadamia nuts and Valrhona chocolate sauce. Visit koakea.com/red-salt.

Treats galore

KOHO, renowned for its island-inspired artisanal chocolates, recently announced the opening of its flagship location at Royal Hawaiian Center (2201 Kalakaua Ave. Bldg. B, ground floor).

Along with the grand opening, the biz is also introducing a holiday collection. Its Holiday Explorer Green 12-Piece Assorted Bon Bons features an array of bon bons in flavors such as peppermint mocha caramel, gingerbread caramel, Kona coffee caramel, guava caramel, lilikoi caramel and Hawaiian sea salt caramel.

Meanwhile, its hocolate-covered Macadamia Nuts Limited Edition Red Box will also make for the perfect gift. The sweet treats are crafted with 100% Hawaiian macadamias grown on the Big Island and layered with 38% Hawaiian cacao using a traditional panning method.

Visit kohochocolates.com.