Don’t be fooled, it’s okay to have a Favorite Son

“I hope you have some boy names ready!” That’s what the OB-GYN exclaimed in the delivery room as my mother was 10 centimeters dilated with me. My parents already had a son and daughter, so they quote, “didn’t really care to know,” if I was a boy or a girl. For my mother’s sake, I’ll spare you the details of my birth, but just know I entered the world surprising us all as a daughter.

Favorite Son in Romer Waikiki at The Ambassador also entered the world surprisingly, with a quiet social media presence and old-fashioned word-of-mouth communication of their opening. I use the term “surprisingly” because it is exceptionally rare that a new restaurant opens without a flood of your favorite food influencers covering the event.

The name Favorite Son is an ode to the island’s local heroes. The website describes the biz as a “casual, neighborhood all day, every day restaurant and bar,” with a retro modern menu and inviting decor. The spot feels like a great place to meet with friends and it is, with a phenomenal selection of cocktails and delicious bites to have in between.

Since Favorite Son boasts an all-day selection, I decided to dine during a very strange time. It was not quite lunch or dinner, but it was definitely during a time where it would be fine to sip on a cocktail. Thus, I opted to have the Wayward Son, ($16), which had Malfy Gin, cucumber, calamansi, mint and saline. It was refreshing yet sweet, with a strong calamansi presence that could very well have been the “favorite son” in this drink.

Don’t laugh, but I’m going through a phase where I’m “healing my inner child” and choosing nostalgia over maturity. I ordered a half of what I’d been told was a “Detroit-style” pepperoni pizza ($15 half, $27 full). To me, as a former alumni, it was a Waimalu Elementary School cafeteria-style pizza, with a generous portion of crisp pepperoni tossed over gooey cheese and glob of marinara sauce on top. Here’s where the memories kicked in: The slices were cut into thick squares, just like in those old school lunches. This may be controversial, but I like a thicker crust and a lot of sauce, so the combination of flavors on the square pie pizza was more than satisfying.

I’m also going through a phase where I’m trying to be a healthier, “new year, new me,” type of person, you know? So, I ordered a salad. Neva mine the fact that I just mentioned pizza. Life is all about balance, my friends. I got the Waipoli mixed greens ($12 half, $21 full), which was fantastic as well as innovative. It featured mixed greens with edamame and crushed walnuts finished with a drizzle of avocado Green Goddess dressing. The dressing was tangy, which balanced well with the crunch of the walnuts and texture of the edamame.

There will never be a phase where I don’t love pasta. However, it was a surprise to see pasta on Favorite Son’s menu, considering the environment seemed like more of a bar with quick bites versus an Italian restaurant where pasta would be normal. But as you folks know, I do love a surprise, and I ordered the baked penne alla vodka ($17), which featured penne under a creamy vodka sauce, ricotta, Calabrian chilies and Parmesan. If I’m being honest, the pasta was overcooked but the flavor of the sauce was special. I find it hard to get a vodka sauce here in Hawaii, and I’m happy to report that they do it justice.

As a local, I don’t want you to be dismayed by the fact that the biz is in Waikiki. My beef with Waikiki is always the parking, but the hotel offers three hours of free valet parking if you dine at Favorite Son. Even though the restaurant is attached to the hotel, it was easy to access from the street and it’s great for locals because of the lively decor, excellent selection of drinks, tasty food and wonderful, friendly staff.

Don’t worry parents! Based on my experience, you won’t be judged. In fact, I think you’ll be celebrated for having a Favorite Son.

Favorite Son

Address

Romer Waikiki at The Ambassador

2040 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu

Phone

808-751-2495

Hours

7-11 a.m. Breakfast

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. All-day dining

5-7 p.m. pau hana

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Bar

Website

romerhotels.com/waikiki-ambassador/favorite-son

Instagram

@romerwaikiki

Price: $10-$25 for breakfast, $15-$30 for all-day Dining

Parking: Free valet parking for three hours