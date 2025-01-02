Feeling Festive

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Merry Christmas! It’s your last chance to celebrate the holidays at one of these festive pop-ups:

A magical wonderland

Winter Wonderland (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1310) is a Christmas-themed pop-up bar located at Ala Moana Center until Dec. 28. It’s open from 5 p.m. to midnight to guests age 21 and up.

Enjoy seasonal drinks like frozen butter beer ($15), candy cane hot cocoa ($15) and Duck the Halls ($15).

Visit winterwonderlandhonolulu.com.

Hey, Santa!

Sippin’ Santa (100 Holomoana St.), located at Prince Waikiki, offers a festive garden bar with holiday cocktails and delectable light bites until Dec. 30. Feast on cocktails with fun names like Frosty the Merman ($16), Sugar Plum Mai Tai ($15) and Sippin’ Santa ($18).

You can also enjoy snacks like Santa’s smoked ahi dip ($15), truffle popcorn ($8) and charcuterie ($30).

Follow the biz on Instagram (@sippinsantaprincewaikiki).

New cozy lodge (and spooky speakeasy)

Located at Pearlridge Center (in the former Chili’s Restaurant & Bar space) is Christmas Lodge Hawaii (98-130 Pali Momi St.), which is open from 5 p.m. to midnight until Dec. 28.

You can expect drinks like popcorn banana old-fashioned ($15), Paniolo Hot Chocolate ($15) and coquito ornaments ($15).

Keep your eyes peeled for the spooky speakeasy in the back of the lodge. Krampus Lair has a spookier vibe, and features drinks like Lump of Coal ($15), Krampus Drool ($15), and Naughty or Spice ($15).

Follow the biz on Instagram (@christmaslodgehawaii).

