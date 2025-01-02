In full bloom

Friday, January 3, 2025
By Jocelyn Lansangan
Jan. 2, 2025
5:11 p.m.
Pua Blooms has been flourishing since it opened in 2019.
It was “planted” by Lynette Yi, who opened the biz exclusively as a do-it-yourself flower bouquet truck. After she moved to the mainland in 2022, Pua Blooms was repotted by SaMai Saechang — known as Mama Mai from The Loft Studio — who specialized in haku-making workshops.
And, as of last May, Pua Blooms has blossomed even more under the leadership of wife-and-husband duo Jolene Lau-Santiano and Branden Santiano, who have stayed true to the truck’s DIY bouquet service roots but elevated the biz by adding delicious matcha beverages to its offerings.
It currently does pop-ups around the island and is best known for its Bev & Bloom Set ($30), which includes a small bouquet of fresh flowers and a choice of any drink.
“We’re also known for our handcrafted drinks, with all homemade sauces made from scratch, and hand-whisked teas,” says Lau-Santiano. “We use high-quality Ippodo Matcha tea imported from Kyoto, Japan.”
Its most popular item is the strawberry matcha latte ($10), which is the drink that inspired her to add lattes to the biz in the first place. She’d fallen in love with the version her sister, Ailene, made for her. It comprises fresh strawberry coulis, choice of milk, hand-whisked matcha and fresh whipped sweet cream.
Another bestselling item is its matcha einspanner ($10), which is like an extra-strong and extra-creamy matcha latte.
The menu changes seasonally, but Pua Blooms’ January specials are its winter berry matcha latte ($10) — which boasts white chocolate peppermint sauce, mixed berry coulis, choice of milk, matcha/hojicha/espresso topped with fresh whipped sweet cream — and banana lumpia hojicha latte ($11). The latter features a banana caramel sauce, hojicha, sweet cream and a choice of milk topped with crispy cinnamon sugar wonton chips.
“Whether you’re craving something delicious or looking to brighten your day with a bouquet, we’re here to bring a little extra magic to your routine,” concludes Lau-Santiano.
Follow @puablooms on Instagram for its monthly schedule and secret menu.
Pua Blooms
Various locations
Instagram: @puablooms
Website: puathetruck.com
Email: puathetruck@gmail.com
How to order: In-person
How to pay: Credit card, cash, Apple Pay