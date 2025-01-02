Mele Kalikimaka munchies

In honor of the holiday, eat your way through the local-style Twelve Days of Christmas.

1 Mynah bird in one papaya tree

You likely won’t find any mynah birds in papaya dishes, but you can expect a ton of local ingredients. For example, the gluten-free Puuwai Gardens avocado, papaya, tomato and fennel salad from Merriman’s Kauai (The Shops at Kukuiula, 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka St. in Koloa; 808-742-8385) is a refreshing way to enjoy the fruit.

Other places you can get your papaya fix include: Maile’s Thai Bistro for green papaya salad; Diamond Head Market and Grill, which has a great chicken curry salad on a sliced half of papaya ; and Sunrise Shack for the papaya bowl.

2 Coconuts

Living in the land where palm trees sway has its perks, namely access to fresh coconuts. The fruit features prominently in desserts like a coconut cake from Orchids; coconut pies from Ted’s Bakery, Kamehameha Bakery and Anna Miller’s Restaurant; and coconut pastries from Pipeline Bakeshop and Creamery or Liliha Bakery.

A longstanding favorite is Halekulani’s (2199 Kalia Road; 808-923-2311; halekulani.com) coconut cake, which features a light sponge base that’s complemented with an amaretto pastry cream and dusting of coconut flakes. So popular is this dish that it’s highlighted on all the hotel’s menus, including La Mer, Orchids, House Without A Key, Halekulani Bakery, in-room dining, afternoon tea and banquet functions. If you want to drink your coconuts instead, the hotel’s Earl Pool Bar has a coconut martini and coconut old fashioned.

3 Dried Squid

Stop by your favorite crack seed store for sweet seafood goodness. Lin’s Hawaiian Snacks (401 Kamakee St.; 808-597-8899; linsmarkethawaii.com) has got you covered for all of your dried squid needs. Popular items include dried cuttlefish (which is kind of like squid, right?) and smoked tako, as well as smoked ika rings, ika jerky, a honey ika roll and seafood combo. If you’re searching for more seafood varieties, check out Lin’s tako, ahi, clams, shrimp, crab and scallop snacks.

Tamashiro Market and Cafe Gangnam also have their own takes on dried squid.

And, while not technically dried squid, another popular local-style dish is squid luau. Get it from Highway Inn, Helena’s Hawaiian Food or Young’s Fish Market.

4 Flower Leis

5 Big Fat Pigs

You know you’re singing this line in your head, and we don’t blame you. It’s memorable — just like these pork-inspired dishes. Kono’s Northshore (multiple locations; konosnorthshore.com) is known for its kalua pig dishes, including bagels, sandwiches, bombers (burritos) and plates.

Or, head to Adela’s Country Eatery (45-1151 Kamehameha Hwy. No. 2 in Kaneohe; 808-236-2366; adelascountryeatery.com) for its signature lechon malunggay pasta. It showcases local malunggay leaves, moringa sauce infused with onions and tomatoes, and colorful housemade noodles, as well as the crispy, juicy lechon pork belly. Fans of lechon can also head to Filipino eateries like Thelma’s Restaurant, Elena’s Restaurant or Julie’Z Restaurant.

6 Hula Lessons

7 Shrimps a Swimming

Shrimp in Hawaii is synonymous with North Shore food trucks like Giovanni’s (food trucks in Kahuku and Haleiwa; 808-293-1839; brick and mortar at 458 Keawe St.; giovannisshrimptruck.com). Its shrimp scampi plate features a dozen jumbo shrimp covered in the eatery’s garlic butter sauce and served with two scoops of rice. For a kick, there’s the “No Refunds” hot and spicy version — if you’re feeling adventurous.

Nico’s Pier 38 (1129 N. Nimitz Hwy.; 808-540-1377; nicospier38.com), meanwhile, has a shrimp scampi pasta that’s tossed in a Parmesan garlic cream sauce and served with linguine noodles, cherry tomatoes and fried capers.

For a sharable appetizer, opt for the coconut shrimp from Kani Ka Pila Grille at OUTRIGGER Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.

8 Ukuleles

9 Pounds of Poi

Waiahole Poi Factory (48-140 Kamehameha Hwy. in Kaneohe; 808-239-2222) celebrates the art and food craftsmanship of poi. Check out the country store or pick up a plate of ono food while you’re there. You can even hand-pound poi if you go on certain days. Visit @waiaholepoifactory on Instagram for updates.

Check out Hanalei Poi (5-5269 Kuhio Hwy in Hanalei; 808-826-4764) if you’re on the Garden Isle, or find its products in local supermarkets.

For a unique take on the traditional Hawaiian staple, opt for poi mochi. Dee’s Poi Mochi (73 Puunene Ave in Kahului; deespoimochi.com) features hot fresh poi and flavored mochi varieties. Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi also sells poi mochi, and Liliha Bakery and Leonard’s Bakery have great poi mochi doughnuts.

10 Cans of Beer

There’s always something new brewing at Beer Lab HI (multiple locations; beerlabhi.com). The biz features a rotation of locally made beers, as well as a handful of signature flavors. Recent favorites on tap include PB & Guava (a peanut butter and jelly ale), Kahana Bay (hazy pale ale with galaxy hops), Mililani Red (a red ale with cascade hops) and Holly Jolly Juice (a mango pandan ale).

If you’re searching for a drink inspired by local flavors, you can also check out Aloha Beer Co., Waikiki Beer Co., Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room, Hana Koa Brewing, BREW’d Craft Pub, Off The Wall and Lokahi Brewing.

11 Missionaries

12 Televisions