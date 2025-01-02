Mochi Magic

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Searching for a bit of good luck to get a jumpstart on the new year? Bite into the magic of mochi, a chewy rice cake traditionally eaten at the beginning of every year. These businesses offer more than one way to enjoy this treat.

Bake You a Smile

Mother-daughter -run business Bake You A Smile adds a touch of Hawaii to this traditional dessert. Its soft, pillowy mochi is offered with fillings like Kauai kulolo, lilikoi, Okinawan sweet potato, chocolate, azuki bean and even a whole strawberry.

One of its unique items is a mochi parfait, which features a crust of baked Biscoff cookies or graham crackers, two layers of vanilla bean cream cheese, and fresh strawberries or banana with a cookie butter drizzle on top of a layer of chichi dango.

Another special new year’s treat is its baked gau, which uses coconut milk with a toasted sesame seed crust.

For updates on pop-ups, follow the biz on Instagram (@bakeyouasmilehawaii) or call 808-546-9854.

Da Mochi Guys

For traditional-style mochi with a modern twist, “mochi mobile” Da Mochi Guys offer butter mochi in flavors that range from a classic original to ube and kulolo. Its stuffed mochi comes filled with Chantilly, brownie and cookie butter crunch. There are also traditional chichi dango — and dango bites for the keiki.

Keep an eye out for flavors of the month, which could be a stuffed mochi, a butter mochi flavor or both. Throughout January, the biz will be offering more traditional mochi platters as well as mochi filled azuki beans and azuki beans with strawberry.

For updates on pop-ups, visit Instagram (@damochiguys) or text 808-670-5113.

Dean & Deluca

From Jan. 1 to 3, Dean & Deluca welcomes patrons to try its limited-time ozoni (mochi soup) at Royal Hawaiian Center (2233 Kalakaua Ave., Ste. B11) and The Ritz Carlton Residences – Waikiki Beach (383 Kalaimoku St., Ste. 1F).

The dish is made with a savory chicken broth and includes grilled mochi, kamaboko (fish cake), seared chicken, pea tendrils and hasu (lotus root).

Visit deandeluca-hawaii.com.

Fujiya Hawaii

For those looking to share mochi with family and friends, Fujiya Hawaii (930 Hauoli St.) serves up specialty boxes and platters for all occasions.

The traditional mochi box includes a selection of habutae mochi, tsumami mochi and crunchy peanut butter mochi. This is available year-round in various sizes.

Specialty platters feature an assortment of mochi — from matcha white chocolate mochi and haupia chichi dango to white bean or Okinawan sweet potato manju. These can be preordered online or in-store.

Call 808-845-2921 or visit fujiyahawaii.com.

Juju Mochi

If you’re looking for a cute, customizable option, Juju Mochi specializes in molded, painted mochi for an aesthetic look.

Mochi platters can be filled with local-inspired flavors like P.O.G., lemon crunch cake, lilikoi bar, Chantilly, strawberry matcha and more.

Submit custom orders through jujumochi.com and learn more at its Instagram (@jujumochi808).

Kansai Yamato

For a classic komochi (plain, simple mochi), stop by Kansai Yamato (1035 University Ave.) or find its products at Don Quijote and Times supermarkets. The biz also takes orders for custom mochi platters.

Customer favorites include peanut butter mochi, which features a pink mochi with a crunchy peanut butter filling, and yuki ichigo — mochi filled with whipped cream and a whole strawberry. Another favorite is the fruit chichi dango topped with red bean, whipped cream, and slices of strawberries, kiwi and/or orange.

Visit its Instagram (@kansaiyamato.hawaii).

Mochi Momma Hawaii

Known for its macarons and mochi, Mochi Momma Hawaii has more than 30 butter mochi flavors and more than 15 chichi dango fillings.

Try the ube or butter biko butter mochi, which are layered on top of biko, a sweet Filipino sticky rice.

One of its popular chichi dango is a matcha green tea flavor filled with azuki beans and topped with fresh strawberries. Or, opt for chocolate-covered fresh strawberries on a bed of soft chichi dango mochi.

Visit its Instagram (@mochimomma.hi) or mochimomma.com.

Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen

While ozoni soup is a special treat to celebrate the new year, Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen (2746 Kaimuki Ave.) offers it year-round.

Another year-round offering is its abekawa, a soft mochi with kinako powder — a perfectly sweet way to start 2025.

Visit sekiyasrestaurant.com.

Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi

For more than 30 years, Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi (91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy.) has served up its poi mochi. This Hawaiian-Japanese fusion dessert features poi and kulolo mochi drizzled with haupia. It’s noted for its signature pink box.

For weekly scheduled locations and hours, visit Instagram (@poi_mochi) or Facebook (@unclelanispoimochi).