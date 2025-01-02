Sizzling salsa salmon

Salsa verde is pesto’s zippier cousin. This Italian green sauce, not to be confused with the Mexican sauce of the same name, is bright, briny and the perfect compliment to silky slow-cooked salmon. Chopping everything by hand saves you from dirtying an appliance and provides just the right amount of rustic texture. Serve the fish with something to catch every drop of sauce, such as farro, orzo, polenta or rice. Any extra salsa verde can be stored in the fridge for up to a week. Drizzle it on grilled meats, toss it with pasta or fold it into scrambled eggs.

Slow-Roasted Salmon With Salsa

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 (1 1/2-pound) skinless salmon fillet

• Salt and black pepper

• 1 medium lemon

• 1 cup packed fresh parsley leaves and tender stems

• 1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves

• 1/3 cup packed fresh oregano leaves

• 2 anchovy fillets

• 1 tablespoon capers, rinsed well if salt-packed

• 1 garlic clove

• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Directions:

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil in a baking dish or rimmed sheet pan large enough to hold the salmon fillet.

Pat the salmon dry, season all over with salt and pepper and place in the baking dish, turning it gently to coat lightly in the oil. Place skinned-side down and zest about 1/2 of the lemon evenly over the top; reserve the lemon.

Roast until the salmon is just cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. (It’s done when the flesh is just able to flake easily. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the middle of the thickest part should register 120 degrees.)

While the salmon roasts, make the salsa verde: Place the parsley, basil and oregano in a heaped pile on a large cutting board and chop. When coarsely chopped, add the anchovies and capers to the pile and continue to chop until everything is finely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl.

Zest the rest of the lemon into the bowl, then halve the lemon crosswise and squeeze the juice into the bowl. Grate the garlic into the bowl. Add the remaining 1/2 cup olive oil and the red pepper. Stir well to combine. Taste and season with salt as needed. (Makes about 1 cup.)

Drizzle the salmon with salsa verde and serve directly from the baking dish, with additional salsa verde on the side.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company