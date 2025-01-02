Southern-Style Favorites

Baked mac and cheese. Sweet potato cornbread. Fresh housemade lemonade. These are just some of the dishes you’ll find at Mary’s Girl in the Kitchen at Pearlridge Center.

“We are known for having ono food that is well seasoned,” says business owner Nekishia “Kish” Cole. “People often say that they can taste the love that is put into each dish.”

The business, which started in 2022, pays tribute to Cole’s mom.

“My mom, Maryann, was my best friend; she passed away in 2005,” she says. “I have four sisters, and we refer to ourselves as Mary’s girls. When I wanted to come up with a name (for this business), I wanted to include her in it. We didn’t have a lot growing up, but they always made sure we were fed. Growing up in Florida, watching my mom and my grandmothers make delicious meals with very limited resources. Food was always made with love and shared with anyone in need.”

The biz prides itself on its Southern-style dishes. Popular options include the mac-and-cheese burger ($14), oxtail combo ($35) and shrimp and grits ($22).

“Our oxtail is slow-cooked and served with a hearty gravy; the combo comes with two sides (baked mac and cheese, collard greens or sweet potato cornbread),” Cole says. “The cornbread is a crowd favorite with a honey brown butter glaze. Our mac-and-cheese burger features a homemade seasoned beef patty topped with our creamy baked mac and cheese and dill mustard on a garlic butter-toasted bun.

“Shrimp and grits includes creamy, jalapeño-flavored grits topped with shrimp, Cajun sauce, andouille sausage and bacon.”

Another popular dish is chicken and waffles ($20), featuring buttermilk fried chicken tenders paired with a deep-fried sweet potato waffle topped with cinnamon butter glaze and maple bacon barbecue sauce.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“We also do catering for private events, corporate events, military ceremonies, birthday parties, weddings and more,” Cole says. “A catering consultation form can be found on our website.”

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@marysgirlitk).

Mary’s Girl in the Kitchen

Pearlridge Center

808-217-1920

marysgirlkitchen.com

Instagram: @marysgirlitk

How to order: In person or via phone

How to pay: All forms of payment accepted