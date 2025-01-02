Taste the Stack

Occasionally I want to ditch the utensils and plates and enjoy my meal all in one hand.

Snug Sandwich Haven

A menu that’s handwritten on florescent-colored paper is one of the many reasons Andy’s Sandwiches (2904 E. Manoa Road) is so special. It’s known for its sandwiches, like my favorite, the ahi melt ($9.35), which features a monumental scoop of smoked ahi spread, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, gooey cheese and sprouts. Other popular choices include the fresh-roasted turkey tomato and cheese ($8.50), as well as the avocado, tomato and cucumber ($8.50).

Visit andyssandwiches.com or call 808-988-6161.

Comfort Food Reborn

I will admit, I’m always wary of “Instagram famous” food trends, but Honolulu Bistro (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1069) lives up to the expectations. Da Aloha ($18) is its version of the viral rainbow grilled cheese sandwich. It’s filled with colorful mozzarella and finished with a garlic butter glaze on top. When you’re ready to move on to dessert, try the biz’s sweet and gooey Nutella fluff, ($13) which is marshmallow fluff and Nutella between two slices of white bread and dusted with powdered sugar.

Visit honolulubistro.com or follow the business on Instagram (@honolulubistro).

Old-School Sandwich Bliss

My brother-in-law is from Philadelphia, and he swears EARL Kaimuki’s (multiple locations) Philly cheesesteak ($16.95) is the closest he’s had to feeling at home. According to him, Cheez Whiz is what makes the sandwich authentic, and EARL does a superb job pouring it generously over USDA Prime Top Sirloin, mayonaise, grilled onion and white American cheese. During the chicken sandwich craze, the biz’s country-style chicken sandwich ($10) was widely considered one of the best, thanks to its crispy fried chicken, herb mayo and pickles.

Visit earlhawaii.com or follow the business on Instagram (@earlhawaii).

Becky Mits’ column showcases her favorite spots and the scoop on the island’s best dining establishments.

Follow Becky on social media (@beckymits)