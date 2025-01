Gov. Josh Green, flanked by Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan and Fire Chief Sheldon Hao, spoke at an HPD press conference regarding the deaths and injuries suffered earlier on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 on Keaka Drive following a massive fireworks explosion.

The call for stricter fireworks laws was immediate in the aftermath of the deadly New Year’s tragedy at 4137 Keaka Drive in Aliamanu.

Starting at the top with Gov. Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, lawmakers and other leaders are again demanding to get a handle on contraband fireworks that each year create massive, illegal blasts that light up the skies in nearly every neighborhood on Oahu.

“Right now, people are taking terrible risks with other family members and the community,” Green said at a news conference Wednesday, while also expressing condolences to the loved ones of the victims and imploring residents to prioritize safety. “Soon, you’ll probably be taking a risk with your own freedom,” Green warned. “I don’t think anybody should want to go to jail for five years or pay tens of thousands of dollars of fines.”

In addition to the tragedy that killed three women and injured dozens of others in Aliamanu, a 19-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in a separate fireworks-related incident Tuesday night in Kalihi amid dozens of other reported injuries.

As the toll climbed Wednesday, authorities turned their focus to tougher enforcement and stiffer penalties.

State law establishes times during certain holiday periods — New Year’s, Lunar New Year and the Fourth of July — and other restrictions for the legal use of consumer fireworks such as sparklers and fountains but also allows the counties to set their own stricter rules.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Since Jan. 2, 2011, consumer fireworks have been banned on Oahu.

State law also prohibits possession of aerial devices, display fireworks or other pyrotechnic articles without a valid license.

Unauthorized possession or use of fireworks is a Class C felony carrying a penalty of up to five years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Despite these regulations, fireworks are often set off in residential areas throughout the year, particularly during the holiday season from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.

According to Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan, a preliminary review of surveillance footage, witness statements and other evidence from the fatal blast suggests that shortly after midnight, a party attendee lit an aerial fireworks “cake” containing multiple smaller fireworks packed in a box in the driveway near the carport of the home.

When lit, the cakes fire a series of fireworks into the air in quick succession, creating a display of colorful explosions. In this case, the cake tipped over, causing an aerial firework to ignite two nearby crates containing additional fireworks, triggering a massive and deadly explosion.

Blangiardi expressed his anger and frustration with the fireworks-related deaths and injuries, saying, “No one should have to endure such pain due to reckless and illegal activity. This incident is a painful reminder of the danger posed by illegal fireworks.

‘They put lives at risk, they drain our first responders, and they disrupt our neighborhoods. But most heartbreakingly, this tragedy was entirely preventable. New Year’s Eve should be a time of joy, not danger. Yet the growing prevalence of illegal fireworks on our island has turned it into a night of risk and devastation. Year after year, this threat persists, and it must stop.”

Blangiardi said he is committed to taking decisive action on illegal fireworks for the sake of public safety.

“We will coordinate with federal and state agencies to strengthen law enforcement, impose tougher penalties, explore new technologies because they exist, and implement a united effort to stop the import of illegal fireworks into our harbors and airports,” he said.

The state’s Illegal Fireworks Task Force established under Green in 2023 has reported seizing large quantities of illegal fireworks, and its efforts include intercepting shipments of illegal fireworks, often from overseas, and disrupting the supply chain.

In its first year, a total of approximately 93.5 tons of illegal fireworks was confiscated, followed by more than 20 tons in 2024.

In early December 2023, the task force said it seized about 16 tons of fireworks from a shipping container, primarily containing aerials. Later that month, it confiscated an additional 17 tons from another container. Just before New Year’s Day a year ago, the task force reported making another significant seizure, confiscating 17.5 tons of illegal fireworks during a routine inspection.

Illegal fireworks, however, continue to filter in to Hawaii.

“Aerial fireworks are a part of our culture,” said state Rep. Gregg Takayama (D, Waiau-Pearl City-Pacific Palisades). “But we have to recognize that they’re also illegal, and that they’re illegal for a reason: They can be dangerous.”

Takayama introduced House Bill 2193 that became Act 208, which strengthened Hawaii’s Fireworks Control Law by increasing the authority of the Illegal Fireworks Task Force. He emphasized the need for continued efforts, particularly targeting large-scale offenders. He also called for increased funding for the task force.

State Sen. Glenn Wakai, who represents the Salt Lake area where deadly explosion occurred, said the carnage was preventable and urged the community to recognize the risks.

“It was more than an accident. An accident would be one of those rockets going off. I mean, these guys had a stash of stuff there,” Wakai said. “So, sure, it was not meant to go off that way. But they had full intention of shooting off way more than they could possibly handle.”

He noted that after decades of legislative action, the issue remains a significant problem and the community needs to recognize the problem and say “enough is enough.” However, Wakai said he isn’t confident about seeing meaningful change.

“Obviously, (the seizure) wasn’t enough, and I don’t really know what it’s going to take for us as a community to wake up in the new year to see that shooting aerial fireworks is not the right way to bring in a new year. It’s the most tragic way to usher in a new year,” he said.

Jordan Lowe, director of the state Department of Law Enforcement, said the seizures by the task force are still under investigation, and fireworks smugglers — and buyers — could face prosecution.

“It’s very frustrating, and when you look at this group of criminals who import illegal fireworks with no regard for the community or the safety of the public just to make a profit … like I said, it’s very frustrating, very discouraging,” he said.

Fireworks have long been a tradition in Hawaii, rooted in Chinese culture and local celebrations.

“It is cultural. We all understand that. But I think we need to start working with the public more in terms of education, because it is dangerous,” Lowe said. “We just saw what happened. And even in the past, regularly, in Hawaii, at least one individual would die as a result of a fireworks mishap. It’s been pretty regular that you might have a house burn down because of a mishap with fireworks, an accident with fireworks.

“We don’t deserve that. The public doesn’t deserve that.”