Fireworks leave trail of injuries

Fireworks casualties from New Year’s celebrations extended beyond the Keaka Drive tragedy in Aliamanu that killed 3 women and injured more than 20 other people. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and other first-responder agencies and health care facilities across the islands reported scores of incidents.

The Queen’s Health Systems’ Punchbowl, West Oahu and Wahiawa emergency departments received and cared for nearly 40 people with fireworks- related injuries from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, an official said. Many were victims of the Aliamanu blast.

Here are a few of the more serious cases reported statewide. Further details and victim updates were not immediately available.

>> At 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy suffered burns to his hand from an apparent fireworks blast at Mayor Wright Homes, 606 N. Kukui St. He was transported in serious condition to a trauma center.

>> A 19-year-old man suffered multiple traumatic, fatal injuries, including a severe arm injury, from a suspected fireworks blast at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday on Lukela Lane in Kalihi.

>> A 34-year-old man suffered a traumatic hand injury from a suspected fireworks blast around 11:27 p.m. Tuesday at an undisclosed location. The man was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

>> A 25-year-old man was transported in serious condition to a trauma center after suffering an extensive hand injury from an apparent fireworks explosion around 12:04 a.m. Wednesday on Linapuni Street in Kalihi.

>> At 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, two people suffered minor leg burns in a fireworks-related incident on Kuhia Place in Ewa Beach. The 59-year-old woman and 72-year-old man were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

>> Maui Fire Department crews responded to 22 fires from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. New Year’s Day. The vast majority of the incidents involved trash bin fires and small, early stage brush fires, and all were quickly extinguished. MFD also reported that a person suffered an eye injury as the result of fireworks and was transported to a hospital.