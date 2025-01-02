Kokua Line: How much notice must I give month-to-month landlord?

Question: I’m a renter with a pretty good landlord so when my year’s lease expired I continued on a month-to-month basis because I wasn’t sure how much longer I would stay. Now I am ready to move out and I gave two month’s notice but my landlord says he needs three months. Is this required?

Answer: No, not according to the handbook for Hawaii’s residential landlord-tenant code, which says “when the tenancy is month-to-month, either the landlord or the tenant may terminate the rental agreement, provided proper notice is given. It is not necessary to give any reason for the termination.”

A tenant who wishes to end a month-to-month tenancy must give the landlord written notice no less than 28 days before the termination date, the handbook says. “The tenant is responsible for payment of rent through the date stated in the termination notice, or through the date (the unit) is re-rented, whichever comes first,” it says.

When it’s the landlord who wants to end a month-to-month tenancy, the landlord must give the tenant written notice no less than 45 days before the termination date, the handbook says, or longer in certain situations. For example, a 120-day written notice is required when the landlord plans to demolish the dwelling unit, convert it to a condominium, or convert it to a vacation rental. But this longer time period would not seem to apply in your case, since you, the tenant, are the one wanting to end the month-to-month tenancy.

For more information and a link to the full handbook, see cca.hawaii.gov/ocp/landlord-tenant/, on the website of Hawaii’s Office of Consumer Protection. The OCP operates the Hawaii Residential Landlord-Tenant Information Center, a free informational service.

Q: Please print the Going Green schedule for the year if there is one as I am not online and would like to clip so I can plan ahead.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

A: Keeping in mind that the schedule for these community recycling events is subject to change, here is the 2025 Going Green schedule as of Dec. 18, according to an email from coordinator Rene Mansho. Each drive-thru, drop-off event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. on the stated date and location. Email Mansho at renemansho@ hawaii.rr.com to request updates.

>> Saturday: Waikiki Elementary School

>> Feb. 1: Mid-Pacific Institute

>> March 1: Waianae High School

>> April 5: Our Savior Lutheran School

>> April 18: Prince Kuhio Federal Building (with permit)

>> April 19: Farrington High School

>> May 17: Nu‘uanu Congregational Church

>> June 7: Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center

>> June 14: Waialua High and Intermediate School

>> June 21: Central Union Church

>> June 28: Aiea Hongwanji Mission

>> July 12: Mililani Mauka Elementary School

>> July 19: Ewa Hongwanji Mission

>> Oct. 4: Red Hill Elementary School

>> Oct. 18: Puuhale Elementary School

>> Oct. 25: Hawaii School for the Deaf

>> Nov. 7: Prince Kuhio Federal Building (with permit)

>> Nov. 8: Wahiawa Middle School

>> Nov. 29: Mililani Hongwanji Buddhist Temple

>> Dec. 6: Kapolei High School

Auwe

Recently at Kaimuki Community Park there was so much bird excrement on the outdoor play court closest to the corner of Waialae Avenue and 11th Avenue that we couldn’t play basketball. This was before Christmas. Trimming trees near this court would help. — A reader

Mahalo

I see many complaints about feral cats so allow me to say the opposite. Thank you to the people who help them survive in a harsh and sometimes hateful environment. Dedicated community cat caregivers feed the cats, yes, but they also take them in to get sterilized. They do something helpful for the cats and the community. — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.