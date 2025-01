Hawaii forward Gytis Nemeiksa (5) drives to the basket over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi forward Garry Clark (33) during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Honolulu.

The odds are long shots will factor in tonight’s basketball game between UC Santa Barbara and Hawaii in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“They shoot the ball well,” UH coach Eran Ganot said of the Gauchos, who lead the Big West in field-goal percentage (48.7%). They also are ranked 28th nationally in effective field-goal percentage (57.1%), a formula that gives added weight to 3-point shots.

The Gauchos are particularly consistent from behind the arc, hitting 40% of their 3s in two Big West games. Point guard Stephan Swenson connected on 57.9% of his 3s in Big West losses to UC San Diego and UC Davis. In 106 career NCAA games, wing Cole Anderson has buried 41.7% of his 3-point shots.

The Rainbow Warriors counter with a help-out defense that attacks perimeter shooters. Of opponents’ field-goal attempts, only 28% are launched from behind the arc, the second-lowest rate in the nation, according to KenPom.

“The last three years I’ve been here, that’s been a focus,” UH guard Kody Williams said of limiting opponents’ 3-point attempts. “We like to build a wall and have a hard hand in the close-out, and we’re going to make you try to play iso ball or make you throw it into the post. Once you get hot with the 3, it’s hard to miss. We’re trying to take that away and make them score one-on-one and try to make every bucket they get the hardest. I think that’s why we’re so good at defending the 3.”

UH associate head coach Brad Davidson said: “It’s been a program staple. We look at that all the time. We want to have guys in the right spot where they can lend help if somebody’s driving but also recover from the 3-point line. It’s something we emphasize a lot.”

The Gauchos lost three starters from last year’s team, including guard Ajay Mitchell, who is now with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Gauchos added six transfers and highly regarded freshman Zion Sensley, son of former Kalaheo and UH great Julian Sensley.

Stetson transfer Swenson, similar to Mitchell, is a point guard who grew up in Belgium. Both are accurate passers and facilitators. But while 6-5 Mitchell is taller and a more aggressive driver, 6-2 Swenson is the more accurate deep shooter. Swenson averaged 18.5 points and 3.5 assists in the two Big West games. UCSB coach Joe Pasternack said an ailing Swenson was one of three starters who did not play in the past Saturday’s game against Westcliff. Swenson is iffy for tonight’s game.

Kenny Pohto, a 6-11 transfer from Wichita State, and Anderson will provide an inside-outside presence for the Gauchos. Pohto, who grew up in Sweden but attended high school in Kansas, averages 12.9 points on 67.3% shooting (all inside the arc) and 7.8 rebounds.

“You also can’t let him get points for everybody else with his passing,” Davidson said of Pohto.

Pasternack praised the development of 6-4 Anderson.

“Cole’s the highest-character kid there is,” Pasternack said. “We’re so lucky to have him. He is really someone who has become a complete player. He was just a shooter as a freshman, sophomore, even as a junior. He’s now become one of our best defenders. It’s great to see. And it’s by sheer effort and determination and will. It’s really awesome to see how hard he’s playing right now in his senior year.”