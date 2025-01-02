Scoreboard – January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025
Calendar
TODAY
BASKETBALL
Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs.
Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest: Westmont vs. Chaminade, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym.
PacWest: Vanguard vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.
PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
OIA East girls: Kailua at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Farrington at Kaiser (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Anuenue at Kahuku (JV at 6 p.m.); Moanalua at Kalaheo (varsity at 6 p.m.); Roosevelt at McKinley (varsity at 6 p.m.); Kalani at Kaimuki (varsity at 6 p.m.).
OIA West girls: Waipahu at Leilehua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Pearl City at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Waianae (varsity at 6 p.m.);
Mililani at Aiea (varsity at 6 p.m.).
GOLF
PGA: The Sentry, first round, 7:45 a.m. at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.
SOCCER
OIA East: McKinley at Farrington (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).
OIA East boys: Castle at Kaimuki (varsity, 2 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kalani (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kailua at Kahuku (varsity, 5:30 p.m.); Kaiser at Moanalua (boys
JV at 5:30 p.m; boys varsity to follow).
OIA East girls: Kahuku at Kailua (varsity at 2 p.m.); Kalani at Roosevelt (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kaiser (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).
FRIDAY
ILH boys, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist at
Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.
ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Saint Louis at
‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
ILH girls, Varsity I: Punahou at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.
ILH girls, Varsity II: Mid-Pacific at
Hanalani, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. University,
5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Damien at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.
ILH girls, Varsity III: Le Jardin at St.
Andrew’s, 5 p.m.
OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Kailua; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Moanalua Roosevelt; Kaiser at McKinley; Kalani at Castle. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.
OIA West boys: Waipahu at Mililani;
Radford at Leilehua; Waialua at Kapolei; Campbell at Waianae; Nanakuli at Pearl City. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.
GOLF
PGA: The Sentry, second round, 7:45 a.m. at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.
ILH girls: Kamehameha at Punahou;
Pac-Five vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Punahou I-AA at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.
OIA West: Waianae at Pearl City (boys JV at 3 p.m.; boys varsity and girls varsity to follow); Aiea at Mililani (boys varsity at
5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Nanakuli (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).
OIA West boys: Radford at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).
VOLLEYBALL
College men: McKendree vs. Hawaii,
7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
WRESTLING
ILH: girls, round robin; boys, dual meets, 5:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.