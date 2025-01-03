Letter: Allow ground fireworks to ease aerial demand

This year’s tragic incidents involving uncontrolled fireworks explosions and the loss of lives underscore the unintended consequences of overly restrictive state regulations. By banning less hazardous fireworks, the state has unintentionally incentivized the importation and use of illegal, powerful aerial alternatives, which are far more dangerous and difficult to regulate. The black-market trade not only poses significant safety risks, but also undermines the intent of the ban by making fireworks-related injuries and property damage more likely.

Reinstating the legal sale and use of less hazardous ground fireworks would allow residents to more sanely celebrate while reducing the incentive to seek out black-market alternatives.

Kit Beuret

Kailua

