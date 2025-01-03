Off the news: Last living survivor of USS Utah dies at 105

Warren Upton was one of 461 crew members who survived a torpedo attack sinking the battleship Utah at Pearl Harbor in 1941, taking the lives of 58 of his fellows. The California resident lived on to be the oldest survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack, and the last from the Utah — a training ship that wasn’t an intended Japanese target.

Upton was 105 when he passed, on Christmas Day. In his later years, he worked with many others to share memories of the attack and its aftermath, honoring those who lost their lives. Just 15 service members surviving the Pearl Harbor attack remain, the youngest 100 years old.