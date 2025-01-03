6 severely hurt burn victims to be transported to mainland
A cache of fireworks exploded during a New Year’s celebration on Keaka Drive.
GoFundMe accounts have been set up for Charmaine Benigno, far left, who was injured New Year’s Day during the fireworks explosion in Aliamanu.
Debris was cleaned up Thursday after a cache of fireworks exploded New Year’s Day on Keaka Drive. The explosion, at top, caused three deaths and dozens of injuries.
GoFundMe accounts have been set up Kevin and Melissa, right. They were injured New Year’s Day during the fireworks explosion in Aliamanu.
Images from drone footage show the progression of intensity in the series of explosions from a cache of fireworks accidentally ignited during a New Year’s celebration on Keaka Drive in Aliamanu.