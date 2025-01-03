6 severely hurt burn victims to be transported to mainland

Images from drone footage show the progression of intensity in the series of explosions from a cache of fireworks accidentally ignited during a New Year’s celebration on Keaka Drive in Aliamanu.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up Kevin and Melissa, right. They were injured New Year’s Day during the fireworks explosion in Aliamanu.

Debris was cleaned up Thursday after a cache of fireworks exploded New Year’s Day on Keaka Drive. The explosion, at top, caused three deaths and dozens of injuries.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for Charmaine Benigno, far left, who was injured New Year’s Day during the fireworks explosion in Aliamanu.

Courtesy drone footage shows the New Year's Eve fireworks explosion involving illegal aerials that killed three people and injured 20 others.

The devastating aftermath of the mass-casualty explosion of illegal fireworks at an Aliamanu home at 12:01 a.m. New Year’s Day started coming into focus Thursday, as relatives and friends identified some of the victims and as preparations were made to transport several severely injured patients to the mainland for further treatment.

Gov. Josh Green authorized the use of a military jet to transport six severely injured burn victims, his office told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Thursday.

The jet will take those burn victims to Arizona, Green told Hawaii News Now, with “burn teams” of health care professionals from Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii hospitals, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the state Department of Health assisting the effort.

The blast on Keaka Drive killed three women and injured more than two dozen other people, many of them critically, including some children. The disaster has led city and state lawmakers to promise to make curbing the availability and use of illegal aerials a top priority for 2025.

As soon as today the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the names of two sisters killed in the blast and of the 23-year-old woman who died later Wednesday at a hospital.

Neighbor Kristal Kaauwai, 38, told the Star-Advertiser on Wednesday that two of the women who died were sisters, and one lived next door to her.

She said the son of the woman who lived next door was looking for his mother in the chaos. “I held onto him,” Kaauwai said.

The Honolulu Fire Department, meanwhile, corrected the address of the home where a firework “cake” filled with dozens of illegal aerials tipped over after being lit and shot into a large fireworks cache in a carport, setting off the massive, deadly blast. HFD said the address of the home is 4144 Keaka Drive.

According to city property tax records, the house is owned by the trusts of The Dao and Biet Thi Ho. One of the wounded shares the last name of Dao.

Tommy Dao, an engineer with Coffman Engineers Inc. in Honolulu, was badly injured. His employer was notified Thursday by his family but declined comment.

His Facebook page says he studied electrical engineering at the University of Hawaii and graduated in 2014 from Radford High School.

Dao’s girlfriend, Abigail Allie, received burns to her face, arms, legs, buttocks and portions of her back, her stepfather Louie Jose said.

“She’s unrecognizable,” Jose said.

But he said Dao is in much worse condition with burns to his face, arms, legs and abdomen.

Dao’s Facebook page shows his bodybuilding photos. Allie’s Facebook page says she is also a 2014 Radford graduate, and studied biochemistry at Portland State University and the University of Hawaii.

A fundraiser for victim Charmaine Benigno was set up on GoFundMe. The page says that “the explosion, caused by illegal fireworks, resulted in the loss of lives and left many critically injured, including Charmaine.”

“Charmaine is currently in the hospital fighting for her life,” it goes on to say. “She has sustained severe injuries and will require extensive medical care and a very long road to recovery.”

Krysten and Sarah Gennuso, who organized the fundraiser, wrote that sons Jasyah, 4, Cayde, 2, and her longtime boyfriend, Jacob Nakamoto, need her home. Donations will go to Nakamoto to help pay for Charmaine’s medical expenses and to support their two sons.

They had raised 61% of their $50,000 goal by Thursday evening with 512 donations amounting to $31,286.

Another GoFundMe was set up for an injured couple, Melissa and Kevin, who have a 3-month-old son, Kaesyn.

Melissa is one of the six patients being transported to Arizona by the military jet.

Melissa is hospitalized, but “because there are no available beds in the burn unit, (she) will have to be flown to the mainland to receive the medical care she needs,” according to the GoFundMe page.

Kevin “sustained grave injuries, will require extensive medical care, and has a very long road to recovery.”

All donations will go to Melissa’s mother, Michelle, to support Kaesyn, and the couple’s medical expenses.

Kaesyn is being cared for by both Melissa’s and Kevin’s families, the GoFundMe page says.

The fundraiser had received more than 170 donations totaling more than $9,600 by Thursday evening.

State and city leaders continued to react Thursday to the New Year’s tragedy.

At the inauguration for his second term in office Thursday evening at the Mission Memorial Auditorium, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi noted the “needless and senseless tragedy” of the previous day, and he lauded the response by emergency officials to the mass-casualty event.

“I want to thank the first responders who rendered aid during the awful incident. Their response was everything you hoped it would be,” the mayor said. “They worked tirelessly throughout the night, and they worked together to control a devastating event, one that left all of us in shock and dismay for the loss of life and suffering that happened during those horrific hours,” the mayor said.

Green, Blangiardi and political leaders across Hawaii vowed to change laws and step up enforcement to deter importing and possessing illegal fireworks, including tougher criminal penalties and fines.

In the aftermath of Thursday’s casualty, the effort appears to have not only political momentum, but also increased backing from the public, with many residents complaining on social media about the health and safety dangers from the wide use of illegal aerials and other explosives by nonprofessionals.

However, Hawaii’s history with attempts to regulate illegal fireworks indicates that politicians have a lot of work ahead of them.

In January 1999, after having respiratory problems on New Year’s Eve, then-Gov. Ben Cayetano told The Honolulu Advertiser that the illegal fireworks celebrations were “utter madness,” and he promised to work to ban them.

Since then the use of illegal aerials has become even more prevalent and is highlighted each year on social media platforms with videos and photos.

Star-Advertiser reporter Ian Bauer contributed to this report.