Kokua Line: How many homeless pedestrians were run over?

Question: I heard on the news that pedestrian fatalities rose in 2024. Do you know how many of those involved homeless people who were lying in the road? I won’t drive much at night after hearing about a traumatic incident and wonder how common it is. A friend almost ran over someone whose legs were protruding into the road near the intersection of Lunalilo and Pensacola streets. The man was mostly on the sidewalk. He was wearing dark clothing, and my friend didn’t see him until the last second. Luckily, he did not hit him.

Answer: Statewide, 12 of the 37 pedestrians fatally struck by vehicles in 2024 were homeless, according to data posted by the state Department of Transportation. It does not say how many of those victims were prone in the street, but “lying in the road” is listed among contributing factors in a summary of fatal crashes for the year.

Pedestrian fatalities rose 61% from 2023, the DOT said, a main reason for the overall 10% increase in traffic fatalities from the year before. Overall, 102 people died in traffic crashes statewide in 2024, compared with 93 in 2023, it said.

Of the 102 people killed, 31 were motor vehicle occupants (passengers or drivers); 37 were pedestrians; 26 were operating motorcycles, mopeds or scooters; six were bicyclists; and two were operating all-terrain vehicles, according to the DOT table, 808ne.ws/4gYAaaB.

Homeless pedestrians were killed in every Hawaii county in 2024, according to the table, which shows five such deaths on Oahu (of 19 total pedestrian fatalities), two (of seven) in Hawaii County, three (of seven) in Maui County and two (of four) in Kauai County.

To help reduce traffic fatalities, the DOT urges motorists to:

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Drive at or below the speed limit.

>> Put away cellphones and other distractions before driving.

>> Be “bold and caring” by arranging a sober ride home for impaired friends or family.

>> While driving, especially at night, “be prepared to stop for pedestrians and provide at least three feet of space as required by law for bicyclists.”

The Makiki intersection you mentioned, near where westbound motor vehicles can exit and enter the H-1 freeway (at different points) is known for traffic gridlock and for panhandling by homeless people, some of whom set up tents or tarps along the sidewalk.

Q: While shopping after- Christmas sales at Ala Moana, I was surprised to see so many dogs walking around or being pushed in strollers. Are they allowed now?

A: “Ala Moana Center is a pet-friendly Center, though individual store policies may vary,” according to the mall’s website.

Q: Does the DMV still have weekend hours?

A: Certain locations will open on select Saturdays in 2025, according to the website for Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. Appointments for Saturday service will become available online by 4:30 p.m. the Wednesday prior, on the following dates at the following locations, the website says.

>> Kapalama Driver’s Licensing Center: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and March 8

>> Kapahulu Road Test Office: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and March 8

>> Kapolei DLC: Jan. 18, Feb. 15 and March 22

>> Wahiawa DLC: Jan. 11, Feb. 8 and March 15

See honolulu.gov/csd for more information and additional dates if they become available later this year.

Auwe

Auwe to thoughtless, reckless people who keep shooting off firework bombs even after the governor asked to “pause” this dangerous practice after four people died and many were grievously injured. The true cultural tradition is burning firecrackers at midnight on New Year’s, not launching huge aerial shows from dense, crowded neighborhoods. We suffer from incessant noise and smoke and the risk of serious fires or explosions whether we participate in the “celebration” or not. — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.