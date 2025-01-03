Chaminade hoops teams edge Westmont

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Morgan Escobedo hit the game-winning layup as time expired as the Chaminade women’s basketball team beat Westmont 64-63 on Thursday at McCabe Gym.

Escobedo finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals, Sameera Elmasri scored 16 points, and Kali Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Silverswords (4-8, 3-3 PacWest).

Sage Kramer scored 28 points for the Warriors (5-6, 2-3).

>> Jackson Last scored 18 points, including the go-ahead hook shot with 23 seconds remaining, as the Chaminade men beat Westmont 78-74.

Last’s shot put the Silverswords ahead 74-73 with 23 seconds left. Amound Anderson iced it with a pair of free throws with one second remaining.

Kent King added 15 points, Jamir Thomas had 14 and Anderson added 13 for the Silverswords (10-3, 4-2).

Adrian McIntyre scored 39 for the Warriors (5-8, 3-2).

HPU sweeps Vanguard in basketball

Joshua West finished with 24 points and six steals as the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team defeated Vanguard 80-72 on Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

West shot 9-for-12 from the field, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, for the Sharks (7-5, 2-1 PacWest). Kordel Ng, who was 4-for-4 from the field, added 14 points.

Jackson Larsen scored 21 points for the Lions (8-3, 2-3).

>> Allison Ross scored 12 points and Lupe Vazquez added 11 as the Hawaii Pacific women beat Vanguard 57-54.

Ross’ 3-pointer with 2:59 left put the Sharks (6-3, 2-1) up 55-54 with 2:59 left. Haley Masaki added a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left.

Jaryn Madsen scored 24 points for the Lions (6-5, 4-1).

Vulcans women topple Concordia Irvine

Mindy Kawaha scored 19 points and Keirstyn Agonias added 18 as the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team beat Concordia Irvine 74-64 on Thursday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Caiyle Kaupu added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Vulcans (3-6, 1-2 PacWest).

Izzy Navarro scored 28 points for the Golden Eagles (1-11, 0-5).