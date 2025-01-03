Scoreboard – January 3, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

ToDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist at

Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Saint Louis at

‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Punahou at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Mid-Pacific at

Hanalani, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. University,

5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Damien at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity III: Le Jardin at St.

Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Kailua; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Moanalua Roosevelt; Kaiser at McKinley; Kalani at Castle. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Waipahu at Mililani;

Radford at Leilehua; Waialua at Kapolei; Campbell at Waianae; Nanakuli at Pearl City. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

GOLF

PGA: The Sentry, second round, 7:45 a.m. at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Kamehameha at Punahou;

Pac-Five vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Punahou I-AA at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Pearl City (boys JV at 3 p.m.; boys varsity and girls varsity to follow); Aiea at Mililani (boys varsity at

5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Nanakuli (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA West boys: Radford at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

VOLLEYBALL

College men: McKendree vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

ILH: girls, round robin; boys, dual meets, 5:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Vanguard vs. Chaminade, women at 2 p.m.; men at 4 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym.

PacWest: Concordia-Irvine vs. Hawaii

Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at

6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Westmont vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Punahou at

Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. University,

4 p.m. at Saint Louis; Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 5:30 p.m.

OIA East girls: Castle at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); McKinley at Kalani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kaiser at Kailua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Anuenue at Moanalua (JV at

6 p.m.); Kalaheo at Roosevelt (varsity at

6 p.m.); Kaimuki at Farrington (varsity at

6 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Nanakuli

(JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kapolei at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Aiea at Campbell (varsity at 6 p.m.); Waianae at Leilehua (varsity at 6 p.m.).

GOLF

PGA:The Sentry, third round, 7:30 a.m. at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

SOCCER

OIA East: Farrington at Kalaheo (boys

varsity at 2 p.m; girls varsity to follow); McKinley at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kaimuki

(varsity, 2 p.m.); Kalani at Kailua (varsity,

2 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaiser (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA East girls: Kailua at Kalani (varsity at 2 p.m.); Kaiser at Roosevelt (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA West: Waipahu at Leilehua (boys JV at noon; boys varsity to follow; girls JV at 4:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow).

BASKETBALL

OIA West

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Mililani 72, Aiea 9. Top scorers—Mil: Brooke Kurasaki 16, Zennalenn Nelson 16, Amelia McDaniel 12. Aiea: Elly Mundon 5.

Girls JV

Mililani 22, Aiea 14

RUNNING

Bosetti 10K

At Kalama Valley

Wednesday

Male

Open: 1. Michael Cacal 38:03.5. 2. Chris Wolf 38:15.1. 3. Remington Morland 39:28.6. 5-9: 1. Peter Gertz 1:11:20.9. 10-14: 1. Andrew Gertz 1:05:05.4. 15-19: 1. Luke Phillips 42:24.8. 2. Lucian Dolatre 43:55.2. 3. RJ Didrickson 48:12.9. 20-24: 1. Andrew Nixon 41:57.4. 2. Ralph Paschall 45:56.7. 3. Ross Harrison 47:40.1. 25-29: 1. Brandon Yee 45:02.9. 2. Zane Shreve 45:14.9. 3. Mateo Jaramillo 49:38.0.

30-34: 1. Ian Wong 40:35.6. 2. Zachary Bryan 41:28.1. 3. Harrison Oshiro 44:52.8. 35-39: 1. Ian McDowell 40:35.3. 2. Stefan Stanco 43:41.8. 3. Brandon

Dinkins 56:14.6. 40-44: 1. Andrew Vogel 39:37.4. 2. Karl Schnaitter 39:57.6. 3. David Panther 43:44.4. 45-49: 1. Galen Chinn 45:40.1. 2. Abdul Jaffar 47:52.5. 3. Kane Ng-Osorio 50:08.7. 50-54: 1. Jay Miller 45:48.4. 2. Marcos Huarcaya 51:10.2.

3. Craig Jerome 52:20.2. 55-59: 1. Harry Komuro 44:19.6. 2. William Turner 47:38.7. 3. Eric Gilman 50:59.8. 60-64: 1. Stan Roth 50:48.9. 2. Yukio Uchida 51:10.4.

3. Johnny Landeza 53:49.8. 65-69:

1. Mark Shorter 1:01:55.3. 2. Ron Heller 1:03:23.0. 3. Frank Floyd 1:09:16.1.

70-74: 1. John Wat 53:43.1. 2. John Head 56:35.5. 75-79: 1. John Burroughs 1:02:12.1. 2. Paris Monti 1:12:07.5. 3. Steve Davidson 1:34:11.9.

Female

Open: 1. Briana Mullaney 44:35.8.

2. Natalie Schieuer 46:03.1. 3. Anthea Uyeda 46:45.1. 5-9: 1. Allie Yoo 1:18:46.2. 2. Isabella Hjelmstad 1:25:36. 15-19: 1. Quinn Gilman 55:14.4. 20-24:

1. Jasmine Hsiao 58:57.9. 2. Julie Billion 1:00:39.6. 3. Cecelia Gaughan 1:01:28.2. 25-29: 1. Keilyn Ing 48:37.6. 2. Kaitlyn Rausch 1:01:45.7. 3. Jasmine Tasi 1:01:55.3. 30-34: 1. Misha Strage 49:27.7. 2. Danielle Geoghegan 1:10:00.4.

3. Angelina Bahn-Roig 1:16:26.0. 35-39: 1. Jennifer Sobel 53:28.3. 2. Lorna Ngo 55:32.0. 3. Jaylee Brendel 1:06:20.5.

40-44: 1. Crystal Kelly 55:00.0. 2. Kayoung Park 57:56.9. 3. Michelle Miller 59:37.8. 45-49: 1. Alessia Sapori 57:47.0. 2. Moana Wong 58:35.8. 3. Julie Gallivan 1:02:23.0. 50-54: 1. Jodi Mews 1:02:43.3. 2. Amy Phillips 1:03:04.8. 3. Athena Zamora 1:07:30.6. 55-59: 1. Mary Daugherty 1:18:02.7. 60-64: 1. Jeanine Nakakura 57:15.8. 2. Keiko Shinozuka 1:03:13.6.

3. Ginger Lockette 1:07:16.9. 65-69:

1. Yvette Flynn 1:06:33.8. 2. Mariana Kahn 1:08:33.8. 3. Noora Alidina 1:12:34.6.

70- 74: 1. Tania Fernandes 1:10:35.9.

2. Rosemary Adam-Terem 1:21:16.1.

75-79: 1. Linda Sue Stevens 1:41:53.2. 85-89: 1. Joy Schoenecker 1:41:59.6.