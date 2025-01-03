Scoreboard – January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025
72°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
10:58 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Calendar
ToDAY
BASKETBALL
ILH boys, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist at
Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.
ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Saint Louis at
‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
ILH girls, Varsity I: Punahou at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
ILH girls, Varsity II: Mid-Pacific at
Hanalani, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. University,
5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Damien at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.
ILH girls, Varsity III: Le Jardin at St.
Andrew’s, 5 p.m.
OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Kailua; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Moanalua Roosevelt; Kaiser at McKinley; Kalani at Castle. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.
OIA West boys: Waipahu at Mililani;
Radford at Leilehua; Waialua at Kapolei; Campbell at Waianae; Nanakuli at Pearl City. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.
GOLF
PGA: The Sentry, second round, 7:45 a.m. at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.
SOCCER
ILH girls: Kamehameha at Punahou;
Pac-Five vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Punahou I-AA at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.
OIA West: Waianae at Pearl City (boys JV at 3 p.m.; boys varsity and girls varsity to follow); Aiea at Mililani (boys varsity at
5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Nanakuli (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).
OIA West boys: Radford at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).
VOLLEYBALL
College men: McKendree vs. Hawaii,
7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
WRESTLING
ILH: girls, round robin; boys, dual meets, 5:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
Big West men: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest: Vanguard vs. Chaminade, women at 2 p.m.; men at 4 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym.
PacWest: Concordia-Irvine vs. Hawaii
Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at
6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.
PacWest: Westmont vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
ILH boys, Varsity I: Punahou at
Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. University,
4 p.m. at Saint Louis; Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 5:30 p.m.
OIA East girls: Castle at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); McKinley at Kalani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kaiser at Kailua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Anuenue at Moanalua (JV at
6 p.m.); Kalaheo at Roosevelt (varsity at
6 p.m.); Kaimuki at Farrington (varsity at
6 p.m.).
OIA West girls: Waipahu at Nanakuli
(JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kapolei at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Aiea at Campbell (varsity at 6 p.m.); Waianae at Leilehua (varsity at 6 p.m.).
GOLF
PGA:The Sentry, third round, 7:30 a.m. at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.
SOCCER
OIA East: Farrington at Kalaheo (boys
varsity at 2 p.m; girls varsity to follow); McKinley at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).
OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kaimuki
(varsity, 2 p.m.); Kalani at Kailua (varsity,
2 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaiser (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).
OIA East girls: Kailua at Kalani (varsity at 2 p.m.); Kaiser at Roosevelt (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).
OIA West: Waipahu at Leilehua (boys JV at noon; boys varsity to follow; girls JV at 4:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow).
OIA West
Thursday
Girls Varsity
Mililani 72, Aiea 9. Top scorers—Mil: Brooke Kurasaki 16, Zennalenn Nelson 16, Amelia McDaniel 12. Aiea: Elly Mundon 5.
Girls JV
Mililani 22, Aiea 14
RUNNING
Bosetti 10K
At Kalama Valley
Wednesday
Male
Open: 1. Michael Cacal 38:03.5. 2. Chris Wolf 38:15.1. 3. Remington Morland 39:28.6. 5-9: 1. Peter Gertz 1:11:20.9. 10-14: 1. Andrew Gertz 1:05:05.4. 15-19: 1. Luke Phillips 42:24.8. 2. Lucian Dolatre 43:55.2. 3. RJ Didrickson 48:12.9. 20-24: 1. Andrew Nixon 41:57.4. 2. Ralph Paschall 45:56.7. 3. Ross Harrison 47:40.1. 25-29: 1. Brandon Yee 45:02.9. 2. Zane Shreve 45:14.9. 3. Mateo Jaramillo 49:38.0.
30-34: 1. Ian Wong 40:35.6. 2. Zachary Bryan 41:28.1. 3. Harrison Oshiro 44:52.8. 35-39: 1. Ian McDowell 40:35.3. 2. Stefan Stanco 43:41.8. 3. Brandon
Dinkins 56:14.6. 40-44: 1. Andrew Vogel 39:37.4. 2. Karl Schnaitter 39:57.6. 3. David Panther 43:44.4. 45-49: 1. Galen Chinn 45:40.1. 2. Abdul Jaffar 47:52.5. 3. Kane Ng-Osorio 50:08.7. 50-54: 1. Jay Miller 45:48.4. 2. Marcos Huarcaya 51:10.2.
3. Craig Jerome 52:20.2. 55-59: 1. Harry Komuro 44:19.6. 2. William Turner 47:38.7. 3. Eric Gilman 50:59.8. 60-64: 1. Stan Roth 50:48.9. 2. Yukio Uchida 51:10.4.
3. Johnny Landeza 53:49.8. 65-69:
1. Mark Shorter 1:01:55.3. 2. Ron Heller 1:03:23.0. 3. Frank Floyd 1:09:16.1.
70-74: 1. John Wat 53:43.1. 2. John Head 56:35.5. 75-79: 1. John Burroughs 1:02:12.1. 2. Paris Monti 1:12:07.5. 3. Steve Davidson 1:34:11.9.
Female
Open: 1. Briana Mullaney 44:35.8.
2. Natalie Schieuer 46:03.1. 3. Anthea Uyeda 46:45.1. 5-9: 1. Allie Yoo 1:18:46.2. 2. Isabella Hjelmstad 1:25:36. 15-19: 1. Quinn Gilman 55:14.4. 20-24:
1. Jasmine Hsiao 58:57.9. 2. Julie Billion 1:00:39.6. 3. Cecelia Gaughan 1:01:28.2. 25-29: 1. Keilyn Ing 48:37.6. 2. Kaitlyn Rausch 1:01:45.7. 3. Jasmine Tasi 1:01:55.3. 30-34: 1. Misha Strage 49:27.7. 2. Danielle Geoghegan 1:10:00.4.
3. Angelina Bahn-Roig 1:16:26.0. 35-39: 1. Jennifer Sobel 53:28.3. 2. Lorna Ngo 55:32.0. 3. Jaylee Brendel 1:06:20.5.
40-44: 1. Crystal Kelly 55:00.0. 2. Kayoung Park 57:56.9. 3. Michelle Miller 59:37.8. 45-49: 1. Alessia Sapori 57:47.0. 2. Moana Wong 58:35.8. 3. Julie Gallivan 1:02:23.0. 50-54: 1. Jodi Mews 1:02:43.3. 2. Amy Phillips 1:03:04.8. 3. Athena Zamora 1:07:30.6. 55-59: 1. Mary Daugherty 1:18:02.7. 60-64: 1. Jeanine Nakakura 57:15.8. 2. Keiko Shinozuka 1:03:13.6.
3. Ginger Lockette 1:07:16.9. 65-69:
1. Yvette Flynn 1:06:33.8. 2. Mariana Kahn 1:08:33.8. 3. Noora Alidina 1:12:34.6.
70- 74: 1. Tania Fernandes 1:10:35.9.
2. Rosemary Adam-Terem 1:21:16.1.
75-79: 1. Linda Sue Stevens 1:41:53.2. 85-89: 1. Joy Schoenecker 1:41:59.6.