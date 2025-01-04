Letter: Ban all fireworks and invest in public shows

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

My heart goes out to the family and friends of those injured and killed by the fireworks explosion in Aliamanu. It’s an accident that should not have happened.

I remember last year on New Year’s Eve, a child in Whitmore Village lost his finger while holding fireworks and another child got burned when fireworks burned his house. What will it take to stop this madness?

Fireworks are dangerous. There needs to be a ban on fireworks going off at people’s homes. There needs to be fireworks shows around the island for all to see. Leave the fireworks to the professionals.

No more fireworks incidents that will kill and injure people.

Alan Kim

Kaneohe

