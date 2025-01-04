Letter: Federal bathroom ban proposal too intrusive

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Any woman visiting Capitol Hill better not wear slacks, jeans or any other form of long pants. If she needs to use the restroom, she may be asked to prove that she’s biologically female.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s proposal to restrict single-sex facilities on federal property based on biological sex was not included in a proposed congressional rules package up for vote.

If it does end up passing one day, House Speaker Mike Johnson will have to put guards at the doors lest any not-feminine-enough female approaches.

Phyllis Hanson

Keauhou, Hawaii island

