Letter: Handrails needed at UH’s Stan Sheriff Center

New University of Hawaii President Wendy Hensel’s first order of business should be handrails in the Stan Sheriff Center. As a volleyball season ticket holder of over 25 years, I have witnessed too many people fall going up and down the stairs in the lower bowl of the arena, from children to our kupuna. A recent game was no exception. A woman was injured, although I hope not seriously.
I and the many others who witness such scary incidents beseech the president to consider handrails, which will do wonders. Thank you.
Suzanne Young
Mililani
