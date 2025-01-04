Letter: Handrails needed at UH’s Stan Sheriff Center

New University of Hawaii President Wendy Hensel’s first order of business should be handrails in the Stan Sheriff Center. As a volleyball season ticket holder of over 25 years, I have witnessed too many people fall going up and down the stairs in the lower bowl of the arena, from children to our kupuna. A recent game was no exception. A woman was injured, although I hope not seriously.

I and the many others who witness such scary incidents beseech the president to consider handrails, which will do wonders. Thank you.

Suzanne Young

Mililani

