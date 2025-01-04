Fireworks explosion victims are identified as family and friends seek support
Blast debris is seen Thursday on a van parked across from the house on Keaka Drive where an illegal fireworks explosion at 12:01 a.m. New Year’s Day killed three people and injured more than two dozen others.
Jennifer Van, 23
Nelie Ibarra, 58
A man places a tribute in the driveway at the house on Keaka Drive Thursday where in illegal fireworks explosion killed three woman and injured more than two dozen people at 12:01 a.m. New Year’s Day.