Fireworks explosion victims are identified as family and friends seek support

A man places a tribute in the driveway at the house on Keaka Drive Thursday where in illegal fireworks explosion killed three woman and injured more than two dozen people at 12:01 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Blast debris is seen Thursday on a van parked across from the house on Keaka Drive where an illegal fireworks explosion at 12:01 a.m. New Year’s Day killed three people and injured more than two dozen others.

Fundraisers have been launched to support the families of the three people killed and those injured in a New Year’s illegal-fireworks explosion, in what officials have called a mass casualty event.

The fatal explosion occurred at a home on Keaka Drive in Aliamanu during a large New Year’s Eve party. At 12:01 a.m. Wednesday a “cake bomb” loaded with illegal aerial fireworks detonated, causing massive explosions that killed three women and left more than two dozen people injured.

The verified GoFundMe pages, created by family and friends, aim to assist with funeral expenses and medical treatments.

On Friday the Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner identified two of the three women killed in the Aliamanu blast. The identity of the third victim has not yet been officially confirmed, the medical examiner’s office said.

Jennifer Van, 23, was one of the victims identified Friday. Van, who had been a Central Pacific Bank employee since 2019, was assistant manager of the Wahiawa branch.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Jennifer’s passing,” CPB Chair, President and CEO Arnold Martines said in a written statement. “Her kindness, dedication, and vibrant energy positively impacted everyone who had the pleasure of working with her. The entire CPB ohana joins me in expressing our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

In Van’s memory, Jennifer’s sister, Tammy Van, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser — gofund.me/6be8ccb7 — on Friday morning to help cover funeral and memorial service costs. The fundraiser aimed to raise $25,000 and, as of 7 p.m. Friday, already had garnered $26,764 in support.

Tammy described Jennifer as a “devoted sister, daughter, and friend who selflessly supported our family financially and emotionally, especially through our most difficult times.”

“Jennifer’s infectious and outgoing personality touched many people, especially with her loud mouth and kindness,” she wrote.

Before the explosion, Tammy wrote, Jennifer was with “her other half and our little brother.”

However, after the blast, Jennifer could not be found at the scene.

After several hours of searching, the Van family located her at the hospital, where they were informed that she had sustained life-threatening injuries.

She was pronounced dead early Wednesday.

The second victim identified Friday was 58-year-old Nelie Ibarra, aunt of Sheena Turalva, who organized a GoFundMe fundraiser — gofund.me/22d2fc79 — to help cover funeral and memorial service costs.

Both Ibarra and her sister, Lita, died in the explosion, according to Turalva’s post. A neighbor had told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Wednesday that the two women found dead at the scene were sisters.

“On New Year’s Eve, our family was struck by an unimaginable tragedy when a series of events during the fireworks display claimed the lives of my two aunties and left many others in critical condition, including their daughters Charmaine and Cherwyn, their son’s gf (girlfriend) and their son,” Turalva wrote.

Another fundraiser page — gofund.me/c0f0b895 — also said Lita had died.

“While information is limited, we can confirm that our beloved auntie Lita has passed away, Junior (her son) also sustained extensive fire-related injuries, her 3-year-old grandson has suffered the most extensive injuries with most of his body burned, and Charmaine (her daughter) is currently in the ICU with burns beyond recognition,” Rylan Benigno, the fundraiser organizer, wrote on the page. “Cedric (son), his girlfriend and their four children were able to escape with minor to moderate injuries, however, parts of their home and many of their belongings they resided in perished in the explosion.”

Other victims injured in the fireworks explosion in Aliamanu have asked the community for donations to support their medical treatments.

Charmaine Benigno, as identified in other fundraiser pages, has a GoFundMe page — gofund.me/7d5a87f3 — set up to help with her medical expenses.

“Charmaine is currently in the hospital fighting for her life. She has sustained severe injuries and will require extensive medical care and a very long road to recovery,” the page said.

A fundraiser for victims Melissa and Kevin — gofund.me/d279ee69 — described Kevin as “currently in the hospital fighting for his life. He has sustained grave injuries, will require extensive medical care, and has a very long road to recovery.”

Melissa is also in the hospital, and due to a lack of available burn unit beds, she will be flown to the mainland for specialized care.

Gov. Josh Green has authorized the use of a military jet to transport six severely injured burn victims to Arizona for further care, his office confirmed Thursday to the Star-­Advertiser. The military transport is scheduled for today.

Hawaii only has one specialized burn unit, and online fundraisers for some victims have noted that due to space limitations at local hospitals, the patients must be flown to the mainland for treatment.

Separate GoFundMe pages said two victims, identified as Abbey and Tommy, are among those who will be transferred to Arizona.

Abbey’s GoFundMe page — gofund.me/c0c7fc96 — stated that she has sustained severe injuries, with 67% of her body burned; she remained in critical condition and has not regained consciousness.

“It will require extensive medical care and a very long road to recovery,” the fundraiser organizer wrote. “The hospital she is currently at wants to transfer her to a burn facility in Arizona as none have space for her in Hawaii. We are hoping and praying she will continue fighting and wake up.”

Tommy’s GoFundMe page — gofund.me/12673289 — shared that he has 62% of his body burned and remains in critical condition without regaining consciousness.

The Medical Examiner’s office Friday also identified the man who died from a separate fatal New Year’s explosion on Lukela Lane in Kalihi as Jayson Ramos, 20.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers and EMS responded to the scene where Ramos had sustained critical fireworks-­related injuries. He was treated and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Medical Examiner’s office determined that the cause of death was blast injuries to Ramos’ head and right hand.

Also on Friday the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort suspended its weekly fireworks show. “The Friday fireworks are suspended for tonight as we pay our respects to those who were affected by the tragic events on New Year’s Eve,” the resort said in a statement. “We will resume the show next week, January 10. Our hearts go out to all those affected.”