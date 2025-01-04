Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, January 4, 2025 69° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii island man pleads no contest to child abduction, sex assault

By John Burnett Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Today Updated Midnight

Crime in HawaiiEditors' PicksHawaii island

COURTESY PHOTO Duncan Kealoha Mahi

COURTESY PHOTO

Duncan Kealoha Mahi