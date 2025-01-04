Hawaii island man pleads no contest to child abduction, sex assault

A 54-year-old Hilo man has pleaded no contest to numerous charges related to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in a 2022 case that resulted in the Big Island’s first-ever Amber alert.

Third Circuit Chief Judge Wendy DeWeese on Tuesday ordered Duncan Kealoha Mahi, who remains in custody without bail at Hawaii Community Correctional Center, to return March 14 for sentencing.

Mahi pleaded no contest to two counts of kidnapping and a single count of first- degree sexual assault.

In a deal with prosecutors, an additional count of first-degree sexual assault — plus methamphetamine trafficking and two counts each of first-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree sexual assault — were dropped.

One of the kidnapping charges is a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, as is the first-degree sexual assault charge. The other kidnapping charge is a Class B felony that carries a maximum 10-year prison term.

According to county Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen, Mahi will be sentenced to 30 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of 20 years before being considered for parole.

“Our office values victim input and the importance of victim well-being,” Waltjen said in a statement. “Sexual assault cases, especially those involving minors, are some of the most traumatic types of criminal victimization.

“The victims and their families were consulted and very involved throughout the plea negotiations in this case. They confirmed their support of this agreement and resolution of the case.”

The girl told police that on Sept. 16, 2022, Mahi approached her and her then-15-year-old boyfriend at Anaehoomalu Beach in West Hawaii, brandished a knife and took her money, about $50, as well as the girl’s and her boyfriend’s cellphones. He then ordered her to zip-tie and tape her boyfriend’s legs and hands together, telling her if her boyfriend got loose, she would die.

After leading her through a kiawe thicket and a lava field to the back beach parking lot, Mahi forced the victim into a white Honda SUV and forced her to smoke meth.

The girl said Mahi made her perform sexual acts on him as he was driving over Daniel K. Inouye Highway, and forced her to smoke meth again.

The girl then pretended to sleep until they reached Mahi’s Hilo property, where he led her to a yellow bus behind the house. There he shackled her left ankle with a tight fabric cuff she was unable to break, which was attached to a cable that allowed her to move around only a short distance.

Two days later the victim persuaded Mahi to take her to Cafe Pesto to eat. She was able to escape after a restaurant host, Bridge Hartman, recognized her as the victim in the Amber alert.

Mahi fled, and a witness took a photo of Mahi’s SUV, including the license plate number, and gave it to police, leading to his arrest.