Campbellā€™s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) looks to pass during the OIA Open Division Football Semifinal Game against Kapolei on Nov. 1 at Mililani High School.

The life of Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele never ceases to lack excitement.

Or unpredictability. The early graduate from Campbell announced on Friday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal, less than one month after signing with national powerhouse Oregon.

NCAA rules allow an early signee to transfer without any repercussions. Sagapolutele will be eligible to play immediately at his next destination.

DucksWire.com reported that Hawaii’s high school career passing yardage leader changed his mind after learning that he might not have a chance to crack the starting lineup with Dante Moore established as the heir apparent to outgoing senior Dillon Gabriel. Also on the QB depth chart are Austin Novosad and another early high school graduate, Akili Smith Jr.

Sagapolutele had been committed to Cal before going on a visit to Oregon and flipping to the Ducks. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound two-sport athlete graduated early, then departed the day after Christmas to work out with Oregon’s scout team.