Column: Hawaii’s agricultural knowledge can break cycle of reliance

Amid the bustling streets of Honolulu, which harbor an excess of delectable restaurants around every corner, it is easy to forget that just as tourists cross the ocean to Hawaii, so does the majority of our food supply. In fact, 85%-90% of all food in Hawaii comes from outside the state.

While Hawaii may no longer be self-sufficient, the “Increased Food Security and Food Self-Sufficiency Strategy,” prepared by the state in 2012, suggests that Hawaii has always had the potential to provide the necessary amount of food to its people if the land is cultivated properly, as it has done before.

With this in mind, Hawaii must establish and implement a plan to revitalize agricultural production and reduce its dependence on imported food. Doing so would not only address the state’s reliance on imports, but also help tackle pressing issues such as the high cost of living and food insecurity among residents.

Before delving into the solution to the problem, it is important first to understand Hawaii’s current relationship with food.

According to the Hawaii Food Bank, about 1 in 3 households in our state struggle with food insecurity, which the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion defines as “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.” Food insecurity on our islands is sickeningly common, and there is a simple reason why.

The cost of beverages and food increased by 4.2% compared to last year, with one of the main culprits being rising shipping costs. Higher shipping costs drive up food prices, with groceries in Hawaii estimated to be 11% more expensive than on the mainland, though some estimates suggest the difference could be as high as 64%. Given the large amount of food imported, factors like shipping costs influence prices significantly.

Rising food prices have left many in Hawaii unable to afford food entirely, particularly those in lower income brackets. Between 29% and 49% of individuals earning $49,999 or less have reported being food insecure, compared to just 9% among those earning more than $75,000. This disparity highlights the correlation between having enough food and having enough money. As shipping costs to our islands rise, people are left hungry and struggling to put food on the table for their families.

The impact of food importation on food insecurity in Hawaii is undeniable. If we instead prioritize local agriculture, food could become more affordable, accessible and secure for residents. Without importation, shipping prices would become less consequential as food would be grown on the islands.

The University of Hawaii at Hilo says that 86% of Hawaii’s current population could be fed with only 6% of the state’s land. With a solid, sustainable plan, it is possible to reinvent the food system on our islands. Currently, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture encourages at-home gardening in communities through grants, in hopes of supporting local food production, but more must be done.

Until changes are made, the issue of food importation in Hawaii will continue to inflict high prices and food insecurity. However, Hawaii’s rich history of agricultural production is key to breaking the cycle of reliance on imports. Discussing this problem and exploring the possibilities is what it takes to restore a healthy and self-sustainable state. Hawaii’s incessant reliance on imported food is not inevitable as long as we take decisive action to address the issue.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders. CTLhawaii.org