Letter: Stop blame game, act on illegal fireworks

In referring to the Aliamanu fireworks inferno that claimed three lives and injured dozens, Gov. Josh Green said that while the Illegal Fireworks Task Force seized 227,000 pounds of illegal fireworks to date, “incidents like this remind us of the ongoing challenges we face.” Can you see and hear the shrug of shoulders with this statement?

The finger-pointing by various agencies in their inability to coordinate and carry out legal enforcement is outrageous. Do these agencies not take steps in apprehending and assessing penalties for illegal possession? Drug sales and possession with intent to sell carry harsher penalties than for personal use. Change our state laws to make illegal fireworks similarly punishable.

If these agencies are unable to control the illegal entry of banned fireworks into our state, how can Homeland Security possibly presume to prevent a terrorist attack sneaking bombs into Hawaii? Ongoing challenges for decades, indeed.

Victoria Lee

Kapalama

