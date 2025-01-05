Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Column: Schatz calls for new state mindset to help Lahaina rebuild

By Richard Borreca

Today Updated 1:43 a.m.

STAR-ADVERTISER / JULY 3 U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D, Hawaii)

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D, Hawaii)