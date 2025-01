Above, the school’s principal, Ian Haskins, gave a tour of the temporary campus in Pulelehua that opened in April.

Swipe or click to see more

King Kamehameha III Elementary School on Front Street in Lahaina was reduced to ruins in the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The state Department of Education on Friday released a summary report on community sentiment regarding plans to rebuild King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged beyond repair in the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire.

The wildfire displaced students and staff, who temporarily shared facilities with Princess Nahienaena Elementary mauka of the Lahaina Bypass highway, occupying portable tent structures for four months.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed a temporary replacement campus in Pulelehua near Kapalua Airport that opened April 1.

DOE contracted Pa‘akai Communications as a neutral third party to facilitate community meetings on a new elementary campus and assist in feedback collection and analysis.

Input was gathered from 485 community members, including faculty, staff, school families, alumni and other residents, to guide decisions on a permanent campus, according to DOE. Feedback was collected through surveys offered at a staff meeting, two public meetings and online.

Community discussions initially focused on three sites proposed for the new campus in May: the original Front Street location, Pulelehua near the temporary campus and Ka‘anapali 2020’s Pu‘ukoli‘i Village Mauka.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

By November, the original campus site and Pu‘ukoli‘i Village Mauka were no longer under consideration, and a new site in Ku‘ia, near Lahaina town, was proposed. The Ku‘ia site is owned by Kamehameha Schools, which offered up to 16 acres for the campus, and is located a half-mile from King Kamehameha III Elementary’s original site.

According to the summary report, public feedback in November on the two remaining sites showed Ku‘ia was the preferred location for 51.1% of respondents, 37.4% did not support the site and 11.5% said, “OK, but not top choice.”

Pulelehua was the preferred site for 45.7% of respondents, 39.1% did not support that choice and 15.2% said, “OK, but not top choice.”

The report highlights key themes from the feedback, underscoring that the issue goes beyond logistical and financial considerations.

Comments from the community in May indicated that decisions about the school’s location are deeply tied to the area’s history, culture and the ongoing recovery process in Lahaina. Respondents emphasized the importance of community involvement and transparency in the decision-making process.

Concerns also were raised about “outsiders” making decisions without including local perspectives, with calls for clearer communication on how feedback was being integrated into the process.

By November, additional concerns emerged about the adequacy of information provided on the proposed sites and the need for more opportunities to engage with the DOE and developers directly.

Safety and student well-being were central themes in both rounds of feedback. Community members highlighted issues such as evacuation plans, disaster preparedness, environmental exposure and traffic safety, with safety ranking as the top concern in November responses.

Respondents also emphasized the importance of convenience, asking that proximity to students’ homes, traffic congestion and other infrastructure considerations be prioritized.

Cultural awareness remained a significant factor, according to the report. In May, respondents ranked the school’s historical and cultural ties to the Front Street location as a top issue, with many expressing reservations about associating the historic King Kameha­meha III Elementary name with a new campus at Pulelehua.

By November, preferences had shifted toward the Ku‘ia site due to its proximity to Lahaina town, though concerns about cultural and historical preservation persisted.

The idea of building two schools, first at Pulelehua and later at another location within Lahaina town, gained support in May as a way to address future growth and honor the school’s legacy.

However, with the original Front Street location ruled out, feedback in November showed more nuanced opinions on dual-campus solutions. Community members requested clarity on current student population data, timelines for development and the potential for overcrowding.

The summary report concluded that the decision on where and how to rebuild King Kameha­meha III Elementary has profound implications for Lahaina’s recovery and future. Balancing pragmatism, long-term planning and sensitivity to community needs will be crucial to securing public support for the project, as the town continues to rebuild from tragedy, the report explained.

In its 2025-27 biennium budget request, DOE sought capital improvement funds for the construction of a future King Kamehameha III campus, without specifying a final location.

Gov. Josh Green has included the funding request in his executive budget to be submitted to the Legislature.

More info

Find the summary report and updates on a new King Kamehameha III Elementary permanent campus at bit.ly/KKIIIReport.