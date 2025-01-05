HTA seeking to shore up tourism with new round of emergency funds
Hawaii faced declining visitor arrivals in 2024. People lined up for shave ice at Ala Moana Bowls near the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki on Friday.
November brought more visitors to Hawaii than the year before; however, during the first 11 months of 2024 the state’s tourism performance was still falling short of the prior year, in keeping with the lackluster finish economists projected. People dotted the beach fronting the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Waikiki on Friday.