Pressure put on Hawaii lawmakers to stamp out illegal fireworks
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
Approximately 24 tons of fireworks were seized in a shipping container by the Illegal Fireworks Task Force in February 2023. The seizure consisted of aerial shells in varying sizes. Seizures of illegal fireworks by the task force in 2023 totaled about 93.5 tons, then dropped to about 24 tons in 2024.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. Josh Green is calling for penalties for illegal fireworks to become severe enough to curtail existing widespread use following the New Year’s explosion that killed three people at an Aliamanu home. Illegal fireworks lit up the sky over Liliha and Kalihi early Wednesday.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Illegal fireworks lit up Chinatown and Honolulu Harbor early Wednesday.