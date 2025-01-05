HPU men, women edge Concordia Irvine

Sunday, January 5, 2025
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Jonas Visser scored 14 points and Avi Halpert added 10 points and five assists as the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team beat Concordia Irvine 67-64 on Saturday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.
Joshua West had 10 points for the Sharks (8-5, 3-1).
HPU’s Pavle Kuzmanovic made a shot with 24 seconds left to put his team ahead by three. Concordia’s Jayce Catchings missed a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining.
Jackson Tucker scored 16 points for the Golden Eagles (8-5, 3-3)
>> Lupe Vazquez scored 19 points and the Hawaii Pacific women held off Concordia Irvine 62-60.
Megan Jones grabbed nine rebounds and Allison Ross had eight for the Sharks (7-3, 3-1).
Izzy Navarro, who scored 23 points, got the Golden Eagles (1-12, 0-6) within 61-60 on a field goal with five seconds remaining. Concordia trailed 37-24 at halftime.
HPU’s Alana Roberts split her free-throw attempts for the final margin.
Chaminade hoops splits with Vanguard
Jamir Thomas scored 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, and Fletcher MacDonald added 18 as the Chaminade men’s basketball team beat Vanguard 100-91 on Saturday at McCabe Gym.
Kameron Ng had 14 points, and Jackson Last finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Silverswords (11-3, 5-2 Pac West).
Anthony Tello scored 28 points for the Lions (8-4, 2-4).
>> Hale Si’i was game-high with 18 points as Vanguard beat Chaminade 67-59 in a women’s game.
Morgan Escobedo and Sameera Elmasri scored 15 each, and Escobedo added six assists for the Silverswords (4-9, 3-4). Alyssa Schuetze scored 12 points for Chaminade.
Vanguard improved to 7-5, 5-1.
Hawaii Hilo women fall to Westmont
Jazmyn Shipp scored 14 points to lead Westmont past Hawaii Hilo 70-47 on Saturday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
Mindy Kawaha and Caiyle Kaupu each scored 11 points for the Vulcans (3-7, 1-3 PacWest).
The Warriors improved to 6-6, 3-3.