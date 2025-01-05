HPU men, women edge Concordia Irvine

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Jonas Visser scored 14 points and Avi Halpert added 10 points and five assists as the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team beat Concordia Irvine 67-64 on Saturday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Joshua West had 10 points for the Sharks (8-5, 3-1).

HPU’s Pavle Kuzmanovic made a shot with 24 seconds left to put his team ahead by three. Concordia’s Jayce Catchings missed a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining.

Jackson Tucker scored 16 points for the Golden Eagles (8-5, 3-3)

>> Lupe Vazquez scored 19 points and the Hawaii Pacific women held off Concordia Irvine 62-60.

Megan Jones grabbed nine rebounds and Allison Ross had eight for the Sharks (7-3, 3-1).

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Izzy Navarro, who scored 23 points, got the Golden Eagles (1-12, 0-6) within 61-60 on a field goal with five seconds remaining. Concordia trailed 37-24 at halftime.

HPU’s Alana Roberts split her free-throw attempts for the final margin.

Chaminade hoops splits with Vanguard

Jamir Thomas scored 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, and Fletcher MacDonald added 18 as the Chaminade men’s basketball team beat Vanguard 100-91 on Saturday at McCabe Gym.

Kameron Ng had 14 points, and Jackson Last finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Silverswords (11-3, 5-2 Pac West).

Anthony Tello scored 28 points for the Lions (8-4, 2-4).

>> Hale Si’i was game-high with 18 points as Vanguard beat Chaminade 67-59 in a women’s game.

Morgan Escobedo and Sameera Elmasri scored 15 each, and Escobedo added six assists for the Silverswords (4-9, 3-4). Alyssa Schuetze scored 12 points for Chaminade.

Vanguard improved to 7-5, 5-1.

Hawaii Hilo women fall to Westmont

Jazmyn Shipp scored 14 points to lead Westmont past Hawaii Hilo 70-47 on Saturday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Mindy Kawaha and Caiyle Kaupu each scored 11 points for the Vulcans (3-7, 1-3 PacWest).

The Warriors improved to 6-6, 3-3.